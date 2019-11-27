SPRUCE PINE — Mayland Community College partnered with NC BioNetwork to help spark interest in the STEM fields through a project called the E.A.S.E. (Effective and Authentic Science Events). This daylong event allowed 100 eighth-grade students from Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties to come to Mayland to participate in multiple hands-on activities that allowed them to use Science and Math to solve a mystery. This program was designed to expose middle school students to non-traditional STEM careers, allowed them to interact with college faculty, staff and students, and to use engaging hands-on STEM activities to solve a mystery.
This project was initiated by Dr. Sherry Sherman, who is Dean of the Arts and Sciences at Mayland Community College. Sherman organized a group of faculty, staff and student volunteers from the college to help students investigate the mystery using science, technology, engineering and math. These students rotated through four labs that were led by different Mayland faculty. At the end of the day, students came back together to share who they thought was responsible for the crime, then the NC Bionetwork team revealed whether or not they were right.
For more information about Mayland Community College and STEM based programs and careers, click to www.mayland.edu or call (828) 766-1234.
