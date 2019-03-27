AVERY COUNTY — County ski resorts are shutting down ski operations for the season following a winter with average snowfall.
Sugar Mountain Resort will break its record for consecutive skier days in a season this year despite the underwhelming snowfall. The resort is set to top its previous record of 140 days by a single day, and will be closing Sunday, March 31, with its snow burning ceremony and live music.
The record does not represent the resort’s longest season overall. Depending on weather, there can be breaks in the season. The longest overall season the resort has recorded was in 2014-2015, with 146 days.
Sugar Mountain Resort Vice President Kimberley Jochl attributed the long season to cold weather and prolific snowmaking despite the underwhelming snowfall for the year.
“It keeps employees employed constantly. There’s no interruption, it keeps the word out,” Jochl said.
Jochl said it is not unusual for a warm, rainy spell to wash a lot of snow off the mountain and cause the resort to have to shut down briefly to restock the slopes, but may make no difference in total business over the course of a season.
This season the resort added new groomers, snowmaking machines, rental equipment and a larger sports shop. Beech Mountain Resort added new chairlifts this season.
Beech Mountain slopes closed last week and the resort skied 120 days, a typical season for the resort.
“We had a really strong holiday period in December,” Beech Mountain Resort Marketing Director Talia Freeman said. “That was honestly incredible.”
In December the county received more than two feet of snow in some areas, padding local slopes with fresh powder.
Freeman said there were difficult weather patterns in February but the resort still managed to retain customers even through last week. Freeman added this time of year the weather begins to warm and there is usually a decrease in traffic.
“We feel confident we’ve provided a good, solid window of skiing for our season pass holders,” Freeman said.
Freeman said the best time to ski varies year-to-year and all the local resorts have invested heavily in snowmaking infrastructure that allows resorts to keep good quality snow on the slopes despite subpar any weather patterns.
Both resorts offer mountain biking in warmer weather and some other events later in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.