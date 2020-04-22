NEWLAND — For those experiencing intimate partner violence during times of isolation, OASIS offers victims and their children a safe haven where they can seek shelter and begin the process of distancing themselves from violence.
According to Opposing Abuse with Service, Information and Shelter (OASIS) Outreach Coordinator Sara Crouch, the shelter program provides services for those who are actively fleeing these situations as well as for those escaping sex trafficking.
“A lot of times in abusive relationships, there is a moment when enough is enough,” Crouch said. “Often times that moment happens because [victims] really begin to fear for their own life, or they’re worried about their children. We acknowledge that intimate partner violence is really terrorizing and all-encompassing.”
For those who find themselves in a relationship and are experiencing intimate partner violence, it can be difficult to leave. Victims may not always have the means to support themselves, and the power balance in abusive relationships is often one-sided. One of OASIS’s main goals is to simply let those who are in these situations know that there is help available.
“The more people who are aware of our services and what we can do, the less likely it is that they are going to feel hopeless and they can’t leave, because there is some agency or somebody that can help them,” Crouch said.
One of the initiatives Crouch takes with her job involves dispelling some common misnomers surrounding people who experience intimate partner violence.
“A lot of people who have never experienced intimate partner violence or who are not very well versed on the matter, they ask the question, ‘If it was so bad, why would they choose to stay?’ or ‘Because they didn’t leave it must not be so bad.’ There are so many reasons why someone might choose to stay or return to a relationship,” Crouch said.
According to Crouch, the first two weeks after a victim leaves an abuser, the chance of homicide by that abuser increases by 70 times. For this reason, OASIS keeps the location of its shelter confidential, as well as many of its services.
The shelter OASIS offers provides a safe location where victims of intimate partner violence can stay to distance themselves from their source of abuse. Individuals can stay in the shelter, along with their children, for 90 days and possibly longer if they choose to participate in a transitional program. Clients are provided food and advocacy. They are also connected with organizations that can help provide them a “fresh start,” as well as independent housing.
“While people are in shelter with OASIS, we offer case management. We work with those clients, as well as with clients who are not in the shelter, to identify individualized goals. They need time to adjust to that new normal. We ask questions. Then we create an individualized goal plan and goal setting, and that OASIS advocate works with the client to reach those goals. [They] provide resources, information and referrals so those goals can be met,” Crouch said.
OASIS works closely with Legal Aid of North Carolina, which provides free representation with clients of OASIS. The organization also works closely with the Avery and Watauga County court systems. Additionally, OASIS has a partnership with High Country Community Health so clients can get physical and mental health screenings and support. Avery advocacy also includes dental support.
“We use our network of resources we have in both counties. So if OASIS can’t meet a very specific need, we know who can and we reach out to that agency. In both counties that we serve, they are really compassionate communities, ” Crouch said.
OASIS provides a 24/7 crisis line to Avery residents. OASIS can be reached at (828) 504-0911 for those who need their services.
