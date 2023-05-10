AVERY COUNTY — For those craving live music this summer, there’s a number of opportunities to catch both local and visiting artists in concert right here in the High Country.
Beech Mountain
Beech Mountain Resort’s Summer Concert Series returns this summer with three outdoor concerts lined up. The shows are open for all ages, and children 5 and under get in free. Food trucks and retail vendors will be on site. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. will be selling water, beer and wine at the concerts.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for VIP, 5:30 p.m. for general admission and the show starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $55 and VIP are $150. Camping chairs and blankets are permitted and the event is rain or shine. Pets, umbrellas, pop-up tents, coolers, outside food and beverage and a few more items, including weapons and laser pointers, are not permitted at the concerts. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.beechmountainresort.com/summer-concert-series-2023/.
The schedule is as follows:
- The Revivalists with Son Little — Saturday, June 10
- Amos Lee with Langhorne Slim — Saturday, July 15
- Grace Potter with Morgan Wade — Saturday, Aug. 12
Banner Elk
Through late August, the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce sponsors a series of Thursday evening concerts at the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater. The concerts are free and suitable for all ages. Food vendors are onsite and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs, which can be laid out the morning of the concert.
Each show begins at 6:30 p.m. Small picnic coolers are allowed and drinks must be in plastic cups. Raffles are held throughout to support the series. For more information, visit https://www.bannerelk.org/concerts-in-the-park.html.
The schedule is as follows:
- Tanya & The Roadrunnerz — Thursday, June 22
- Cat5 Band — Thursday, June 29
- The Extraordinnaires — Thursday, July 6
- Woodie & The String Pullers — Thursday, July 13
- Split Shot — Thursday, July 20
- Swingbillies of Boonetown — Thursday, July 27
- Lucky Strikes Orchestra — Thursday, Aug. 3
- Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band — Thursday, Aug. 10
- Vinyl Live — Thursday, Aug. 17
- The Collective — Thursday, Aug. 24
- Rain Date — Thursday, Aug. 31
Sugar Mountain
Grillin’ & Chillin’ Live Music and Dinner Series starts on Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day. Other than the holidays, the concerts take place on Wednesday afternoons. All shows are free and take place on Sugar Mountain’s Golf and Tennis Club House Deck. A special buffet dinner at the Caddyshack Cafe starts at 5:30 and goes until 8:30 p.m., and costs $14 to $18 with beer and wine available. Music starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
The event is rain or shine and pets are not allowed on the deck, but can be in the parking lot or in the grass and must be kept on a leash. For more information, visit https://seesugar.com/summer-concerts/.
The schedule is as follows:
- Woodie & The String Pullers — Monday, May 29
- Lucky Strikes — Wednesday, June 7
- The Harris Brothers — Wednesday, June 14
- Delta Fire — Wednesday, June 21
- Smokin’ Joe Randolph — Wednesday, June 28
- Opal Moon — Wednesday, July 5
- The Rockabillys — Wednesday, July 12
- The Collective — Wednesday, July 19
- 70’s Kids — Wednesday, July 26
- Preston Benfield Band — Wednesday, Aug. 2
- The Rewind — Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Soul Benefactor — Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Split Shot — Wednesday, Aug. 23
- The Night Move Band — Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Tanya & The Roadrunnerz — Monday, Sept. 4
