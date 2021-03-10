AVERY COUNTY — One man died and two individuals were injured following an altercation involving multiple residents in the Maple Street area of Crossnore on Friday evening, March 5, while in an unrelated incident on Monday afternoon, March 8, a man died as a result of gunshot wounds on his Pritchard Road property near the Pineola community.
According to Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye, the March 5 incident originated following an attack by a son of his mother.
“One person is deceased. That person had attacked a female, and from all indications we believe that he attacked his mom,” Frye said. “She was stabbed, and his mom got away from him to a neighbor’s house.”
According to Frye, the assailant followed his mother to the home of a neighbor and attempted to continue the altercation.
“He and the neighbor then got into a fight. Other neighbors heard the screaming and fighting going on, and they went down to see what was going on and to help,” Frye explained. “The assailant then turned on the two neighbors who were trying to help. The assailant ended up being shot and is deceased.”
Frye noted that both victims who were assaulted were transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital, adding that the incident is currently under investigation by Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.
“We have brought in the State Bureau of Investigation to assist us in the investigation, and they are currently working with us,” Frye said.
Avery County law enforcement responded to an unrelated incident on Monday, March 8, where personnel found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds from a neighbor in the area of Pritchard Road.
According to Frye, an emergency call was received Monday afternoon of a shooting taking place.
“We were notified between 3 and 3:15 p.m. yesterday (Monday, March 8) about a shooting that occurred. The suspect was the one that called in, saying he had shot his neighbor,” Frye explained. “We arrested him without incident when we arrived on scene. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene after resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”
The victim, identified by Frye as Brian Smith, was on his own property at a distance of approximately 100 to 200 yards away from the suspect’s residence when the incident occurred, according to Frye.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Edward Wayne Barnes, 39, who is incarcerated at Avery County Jail under $1 million bond.
Frye shared that motive for the March 8 incident is still unknown and under investigation.
“We’re still investigating what the motive was. The victim was on his own property when he was located,” Frye added. “We worked on the crime scene until about 4 a.m. the next morning because it was such a large crime scene between the two residences, so we won’t know a lot more until we get some autopsy results and things of that nature.”
