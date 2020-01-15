CRANBERRY — Freedom Trail Elementary School installed Sensory Path flooring for students at the school on January 4 for students to utilize during the spring semester and beyond.
The flooring was purchased courtesy of a split expense between Freedom Trail PTO and Natalie and James Earnhardt. Sensory Paths utilizes a series of movements to decrease behaviors while increasing cognition, and the flooring will be available for use to all Freedom Trail Elementary School students.
The school has two paths installed in the school, one of which is located on the PreK-first grade hall, with the second path located on the second-fifth grade hallway.
“What makes The Sensory Path unique is the research behind what we have formulated,” according to The Sensory Path website. “As a Special Education teacher, Holly Clay, the developer of TSP, served a large percentage of students with Autism. She noticed when a child started losing cognitive functioning during the learning process it helped to give the child some sensory input. She began studying which series of movements seemed to offer the child the necessary proprioceptive and vestibular input so the child could refocus and attend which ultimately increased cognition and retention of new information. She saw a huge reduction of sensory seeking behaviors and an increase in cognitive functioning.”
“We have consulted with Occupational Therapists, Physical Therapists, and Autism experts about the movements our Sensory Paths must include to reduce sensory need and not overstimulate the child,” the site continues. “Our research has taken years to perfect, and we are now able to bring it to the market to help other children become better thinkers.”
For more information on the Sensory Paths at Freedom Trail, call Freedom Trail at (828) 733-2932.
