NEWLAND — Candidates vying for several local seats in the upcoming March primary election convened at Avery County Senior Center on Monday morning, Feb. 3, for a Meet-and-Greet event, where each candidate introduced themselves and shared their motivations for seeking office.
Each of the four candidates running for Avery County Clerk of Superior Court were in attendance to make their case to the group of seniors in attendance in the center’s cafeteria, as were two candidates for seats up for grabs in races for the Avery County Board of Education and Avery County Board of Commissioners. Candidates had three minutes each to share their credentials and motivation for seeking election.
Following a brief introduction and words of appreciation to the candidates for their appearance from Jennifer Berry with the Avery Senior Center, Clerk of Court candidates were the first to introduce themselves and share why they are running for office.
Clerk of Superior Court candidates
Theresa Lewis King first addressed the group, sharing that she is a wife, mother and grandmother. King noted that she has served as a van driver with WAMY Community Action, delivering senior citizens to the center and assisting with errands. King added that since 1984 she has served as court manager in the 24th judicial district, working with chief justices that include Robert Lacey, Alexander Lyerly, Robert Horne and the current chief justice, Ted McIntyre.
King added that she served on the advisory board with State Employees Credit Union, Avery County Relay for Life, and serves currently on the North Carolina Court Managers Association. King shared she has worked in the county courthouse for 36 years, and her knowledge, experience and skill set will serve her and the citizens well as clerk of court.
Lisa Vance noted that all the candidates running for the clerk’s position are personal friends. Vance shared that she has worked at the Clerk of Superior Court’s office since 1983, adding that her intention was to pursue a career in education but was unable to find a position closer than Burke County upon attaining her teaching degree, so she continued employment part-time at the courthouse for her first six years. Vance also explained that she was compelled to stay in the area to care for her ailing grandmother.
Vance added that she feels she has a good aptitude for the position and has seen almost everything that can go through the clerk’s office, adding that she has served in the past as interim clerk for approximately a year when needed by the county.
Linda Webb shared that she currently works in the clerk’s office and had been part of the criminal division of the office for 19 years. She added that she presides over the Avery County Drug Court, in addition to oversees the worthless check division and additional duties.
Webb noted that her faith is most important to her in life, followed closely behind by family and friends and, thirdly, her job. Webb noted that she works for the people, recognized that it is difficult to run for office against individuals she has been friends with for years, and asked prospective voters to go with their heart and the way they feel.
Current Interim Clerk of Superior Court Teresa Benfield was the final candidate for the clerk’s office to speak. She explained that she was appointed to the position by Judge Gary Gavenus on former clerk Lisa Daniels’ recommendation.
Benfield is an Avery County native and has worked in the clerk’s office since 2000, beginning as deputy clerk before being promoted to assistant clerk six years later. Benfield noted her work in civil, juvenile and small claims court affairs, and has experience as probate judge for estate, guardianships and special proceedings.
Benfield is a mother of six and noted that she loves her family, her God and the people of Avery County, noting that compassion is a necessity for those whom the clerk serves.
Avery County Commission candidates
Following the candidates for Clerk of Court, candidates present for Avery County Commissioner addressed the group.
Martha Hicks, who currently serves as chair of the Board of Commissioners, referenced her work on the advisory board with the Avery Senior Center. Hicks noted that she is running in her 12th year to seek re-election to the board, adding that she had initially decided not run, but couldn’t turn people down who were asking her to consider running for another term.
Hicks asked those in attendance to keep fellow commissioner Tim Phillips, who Hicks explained is dealing with a shoulder injury, in thoughts and prayers. She shared some of the accomplishments of the commissioners during her tenure on the board, including the ability to improve the county budget and “do a lot of things for the county.”
Hicks specifically mentioned involvement as commissioner with the remodeling of the Senior Center, in addition to work accomplished to date with the high school renovation project.
Woodie Young informed those in attendance that he had been elected for a pair of two-year terms and that it is an honor and privilege to represent Avery County.
Young cited the tremendous strides made by county government, from upkeep of current buildings to new structure construction, including the recently built Ag Building, an upcoming community room at the Ag Building location at Heritage Park, renovations at the Senior Center and at the EMS building, as well as roof construction at the courthouse and the addition of an EMS station at the lower end of the county.
Young noted he is a native with three children and eight grandchildren, and shared the four things most important to his life: that he is a sinner saved by grace, a husband, a father and a grandfather. Young promised to those in attendance that his decisions would be made based on information that he has to the betterment of citizens and taxpayers in Avery County.
Board of Education candidates
Present candidates and current Board of Education members John Greene and Kathey Aldridge also addressed the senior citizens group. Greene has served on the board for the past 12 years and called the opportunity to serve an honor and a blessing.
Greene noted that he believes in students receiving the best education possible, sharing highlights among the schools that include being the first school district to have a 1-to-1 computer initiative for each child kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as the creation of the Blue Ridge Academy alternative school, which has graduated greater than 100 students since its opening.
Greene added that county schools are in the top five percent of graduating students in the state of North Carolina, as well as referenced the construction of a new cutting-edge elementary school in Banner Elk and the close relationship the district has with Mayland Community College, which offers dual-enrollment opportunities to save costs to students and parents.
Greene also lauded the current board, sharing that the current board of education has “no personal vendettas or axes to grind or personal ambitions,” and they are working for the students and citizens of Avery.
Aldridge, a wife and mother of two sons, expressed how blessed she is and thankful to have been able to serve for the past 12 years. Aldridge recognized the family aspect of Avery County, of how people locally take care of one another, a characteristic not necessarily the case in larger cities.
Aldridge added that every child needs a cheerleader, someone who believes in them no matter what, and that God has a plan for each individual, whether college or practicing a trade. She expressed strong support for dual-enrollment courses with Mayland, as well as continuing to offer trade opportunities for students to learn workforce skills like bricklaying and carpentry. Aldridge lauded the teachers and administrators locally, and noted the blessing of serving students and satisfaction in seeing students succeed and accomplish their goals.
Early voting takes place from Feb. 13 to 29, with primary elections occurring on Tuesday, March 3.
