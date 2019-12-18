RALEIGH – This week Senator Warren Daniel (R-Burke) was recognized as a “Jobs Champion” by the N.C. Chamber based on his pro-growth and pro-jobs voting record.
Senator Daniel earned the recognition thanks to a 94-percent voting record.
“I am honored to be named as a Jobs Champion by the NC Chamber,” Daniel said. “I will continue to work with my Senate colleagues to help create more opportunity for businesses and more jobs for our citizens so that North Carolina will remain the best state in America to live, work and raise a family.”
The N.C. Chamber is a nonpartisan business advocacy group focusing on economic growth and job creation.
“Transcending politics, this publication is a straightforward tally of who showed up when given the opportunity to improve our state’s competitive footing and create jobs in our communities,” N.C. Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido wrote in the Chamber’s annual “How They Voted” publication.
“The 2019 legislative session saw a number of successes for North Carolina’s job creators and communities, and we are grateful for Senator Daniel’s leadership in promoting pro-growth policies,” said Ray Starling, general counsel at the NC Chamber. “We appreciate that Senator Daniel stood up for the ideas that will fuel our state’s competitive business climate and grow our world-class workforce, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.”
This year’s “Jobs Champion” voting record was calculated using votes on 38 bills, including 25 pro-jobs bills and 13 anti-jobs bills. A legislator with a voting record above 80 percent is considered a “Jobs Champion.”
