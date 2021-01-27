BEECH MOUNTAIN — Marisa Sedlak, Recreation Activities Coordinator for the Town of Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation, is doing big things at a young age. As part of the National Recreation and Park Association’s “30 under 30 parks and recreation professionals to watch in 2021,” Sedlak, 28, was recognized as an up-and-coming professional who has already reached significant achievements in career.
During her time working for the Town of Beech Mountain’s Parks and Recreation Department, Sedlak has served as camp director for the department’s Camp Buckeye and has continued to innovate by establishing long-term programs that will be self-sustaining. As part of her approach, Sedlak helped establish the Water Conservation Education Program to help educate community members on the importance of river systems and their relationship to Beech Mountain.
Additionally, Sedlak established BMPRD’s Volunteer Trail Guide Program to increase access to the trail system on Beech Mountain, as well as to meaningfully engage volunteers. While Sedlak learned that she had been nominated for the recognition last fall, the announcement still came as a surprise to her, nonetheless.
“I knew that I had been nominated and thought that it was a national thing. So I thought that probably nothing would come of it. I kind of forgot about it, but then I was checking my work email last week and got an email and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, wow that’s cool.’ So it was really neat to be a part of that, and it was really cool to be recognized,” Sedlak said.
Sedlak recently completed her master’s degree in Public Administration and concentrated on Not-For-Profit Management at Appalachian State University. During this time, Sedlak worked for the Town of Beech Mountain full time and pursued her educational goals part time. Sedlak said that her experience at both work and school helped her facilitate projects with the town’s parks and recreation department.
“One of the biggest things I did last semester was a research project on volunteer motivation, specifically looking at our volunteers here at BMPRD. I did a presentation on it for class, and it was really neat to reach out to our volunteers to see what more we could do to help them, how we can keep them coming back and how we can recruit more volunteers,” Sedlak said.
Sedlak added that volunteers are vital for the department, since they help the department put on events and provide meaningful engagement with the community. Sedlak’s trail guide project was one of her more ambitious undertakings on the mountain and involved training volunteers to successfully guide hikers through the local trail system while providing an educational experience. Additional events carried out by the department also included a haunted trail for Halloween, along with various activities throughout the year.
Sedlak says that the department’s collaborative efforts help it create engaging experiences for the community.
“We’re an interesting department now, because our full-time staff is relatively young. We’re all in our 20s and 30s. Our director gives us a lot of room to come up with ideas, pitch them to him and then make it work. That is one thing that is really cool about our department, because we’re able to come up with some really fun, wild ideas,” Sedlak said.
