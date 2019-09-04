BANNER ELK — Art on the Greene, an arts and crafts fair held at the Historic Banner Elk School, took place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The event is held three times annually, with every festival bringing in various vendors.
Art on The Greene is a way to celebrate hand-crafted work and ornate items. The event would not be possible without the show director, Kimberly Tufts. An artist herself, Tufts is able to understand what makes a successful art fair from a unique perspective.
The next Art on The Greene will be held next Memorial Day weekend. For more information, click to www.bannerelk.com/members/art-on-the-greene/.
