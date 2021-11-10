Local ambulance services will be the topic of an online forum to be held Thursday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. Anyone with an interest in the topic is invited to sign up with SEARCH, the event sponsor, by sending an email to searchwnc@gmail.com, and a Zoom link will be sent prior to the event.
One of the changes that took place when HCA bought Blue Ridge Regional Hospital is that the providers of ambulance service changed for each county. Yancey County decided to run its own service, now called Heritage EMS and tapped Yancey EMS veteran Clay Carroll to head it. Mitchell County has settled on Mitchell Medics, a division of Watauga Medics, which chose Bryant Reid to head the Mitchell service. Both Carroll and Reid will be on the Zoom call.
Bruce Ikard, a well-known announcer on WKYK/WTOE, will moderate the program. As part of his on-air “Community Close-up” program, he has been interviewing people on COVID-related topics in the “M-Y Health Matters” series, which is a program of SEARCH. A long-time resident of Mitchell County, he is frequently called on to emcee community events in his home county as well as in Yancey, where he works. He’ll be asking each presenter to give a brief overview of how their service functions, what the relationships are between the different services (Yancey and Mitchell and Asheville Mission’s RTS) and to tell about some of the challenges they currently face. Ambulance providers will be prepared to give basic data about their services and equipment and to answer questions. The public is invited to submit questions when they register or to ask them on-line during the forum. The moderator will determine in what order the questions are posed to the panelists.
Yancey County’s EMS Director Clay Carroll has many years of experience to draw on for his responses. In fact, he has spent his working years in emergency services. With his passion for education, he developed the first Paramedic EMS service for Yancey County in 1990. He collaborates with Mayland Community College to offer the most up to date EMS continuing education and encourages all his employees to advance their careers through certifications and higher degree achievements. Required state training is now completely on-line and COVID has forced some changes in the way that Mayland delivers instruction as well, using a hybrid model, some on-line and some in-person. Carroll says he’s “in it for the long haul.” He’s proud of the fact that half of his employees have 25 years or more with the department. They are, he declares, “my other family.” Clay Carroll finds Yancey County the best place in the country to live, during a pandemic or anytime. “Everybody’s pitching in,” he says.
Bryant Reid is a paramedic who began his EMS career in 2010 with Wilkes County EMS (NC). He has served in an administrative role since 2017. He received his Master of Health Sciences degree from Western Carolina University in 2020. During this time, he has collaborated on various research projects and trial rural EMS projects. Bryant started as the EMS Director for Mitchell Medics in the middle of the year with goals of helping Mitchell Medics become a model rural EMS service for North Carolina and providing the best evidence-based medicine for its citizens. He and his family make their home outside of Spruce Pine in Mitchell County.
SEARCH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote safe, quality, affordable local healthcare for the people of Mitchell and Yancey counties. The website is searchwnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.