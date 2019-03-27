HIGH COUNTRY — Officials are continuing to search for a man who has been missing for more than a week and was last seen on March 13.
Timothy John “TJ” Trivette, 36, of Sugar Grove, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Trivette was last seen by his family on Wednesday, March 13, and was wearing black or dark colored pants, a dark colored shirt and had a beard. According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Taylor Marsh — in conjunction with WCSO — Trivette is believed to have last been seen in the area of U.S. 321 North at the Watauga/Avery County line.
Marsh said officials are still conducting an investigation and do not have enough information to say at this point whether they believe he is alive or deceased. The disappearance is not being considered suspicious at this time, according to Marsh. He also indicated that officials do not believe that Trivette intended to harm himself.
According to a Facebook post by Watauga County Emergency Management, crews have searched approximately 900 acres since March 18 in the area of Guy Ford Road, Buckeye Road and U.S. 321 in both Watauga and Avery counties.
Trivette’s vehicle was located on March 15 unoccupied near the Guy Ford Road bridge in Bethel. Search crews found a pair of brown boots on March 21 in the area of U.S. 321 at the county line matching the description of the boots Trivette was last seen wearing, Marsh said.
The post stated that on March 22 the search crew consisted of 75 members from 20 different agencies. Marsh said search efforts have been performed using ground crews, search dogs, kayaks, ATVs and drones equipped with special thermal capabilities.
If anyone has spoken with or seen Trivette since March 13, contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (828) 264-3761.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 or (828) 737-0125 or the Watauga Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
