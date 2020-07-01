NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee held its monthly meeting Monday, June 29, at the community pool in Newland, where Dave Smith of the Senior Core of Retired Executives (SCORE) gave a presentation to board members.
SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer business mentors, who have expertise in a variety of business-related fields. The nonprofit organization is a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration and has provided mentorship to 11 million entrepreneurs since opening its first chapter in Asheville in 1964.
“Originally, the purpose of SCORE was to almost exclusively work on startup businesses, people that have an idea for a business and get it going. Today, about 50 percent of what we do is for existing business that either want to expand or [improve in some way],” Smith said.
During the current economic recession, Smith said he has seen businesses across the region face uncertainty financially, but funding for businesses has held up “surprisingly” well due to banks being able to provide funding. Smith said that funding is a crucial aspect in order to get new businesses started.
“A lot of our work is putting together business plans for people wanting to get their business started or are looking for funding or credit. As an organization we do not provide any funding ourselves, but we help people put their paperwork together, so if they’re going after an SBA loan or a bank [loan], they’ll be prepared,” Smith said.
According to Smith, banks have cut down on staff, so there are less people at the bank available internally to work with as many business clients. Where SCORE has come in recently is being able to work with banks to help these business clients.
“We don’t compete professionally with services groups like accountants or lawyers,” Smith said. “One of our SCORE mentors is an attorney and he volunteers his services to SCORE clients. He doesn’t want to get involved in conflict between himself or other attorneys, but if someone came in with a startup that doesn’t have a financial arrangement, he will work with them.”
SCORE provides a variety of services to seasoned and burgeoning entrepreneurs alike, including online mentoring as well as face-to-face. SCORE also regularly offers free online workshops ranging from startup strategies to marketing and finance. Volunteer mentors not only possess experience but also professional certificates in accounting and other related fields.
SCORE also offers interactive courses which can be taken at the mentor’s own pace. Additionally, business owners can benefit from the organization’s vast resource of guides, templates, checklists, blogs, videos, infographics and more, all of which can be provided on the organization’s website by clicking to score.org.
The organization’s nearest location to residents in Avery County is located at the Appalachian Enterprise Center in Boone, located at 130 Poplar Grove Connector. Up-and-coming entrepreneurs and business experts alike can request a mentor by calling (828) 264-2732.
