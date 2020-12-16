NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Education reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in which area principals updated the board on each school’s remote learning plans ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Considering the school system’s decision to switch to remote learning for the rest of the school year, principals from Avery High School, Cranberry Middle School and Riverside Elementary gave a timely update on their school’s remote learning plan.
Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward said that the school’s remote learning day now starts at 10 a.m. Assignments are given two weeks in advance and students can watch lesson videos as many times as they need to. This also gives them time to contact their teacher to address questions. Ward reported that the high school has been seeing a better participation rate for remote learning. However, there still exists some factors keeping students from participating in Zoom sessions, including older students having to work or needing to wake up and feed their younger siblings.
Brigman asked Ward if he feels better about teachers being prepared to teach effectively during another extended remote learning period now that the high school has had experience doing so, to which Ward said that he believes they do and that the teachers have gotten better each time they have had to switch to remote learning.
“I’ve met with every teacher in the last week, and we’ve talked about what’s working and what’s not and what we can do better,” Ward said.
For elective classes, physical education students are keeping journals of their activities, and the drafting class is holding Zoom meetings every day. However, there still remains many hands-on course activities that students and teachers are unable to engage in. Moreover, students have been focusing more on completing their math assignments first before they tackle those from other classes.
Board member Kathey Aldridge said that she has been impressed with the way that students have been completing their math assignments.
“I was very impressed with the step-by-step instruction that was given. If the student needed something, they were able to go back (in the video) and pick it up,” Aldridge said.
Ward added that pre-recorded videos seem to work better for math classes, while Zoom sessions work better for science classes since students are able to engage with their teachers and ask questions.
On the subject of sports, the high school held basketball tryouts on Dec. 8. and has experienced some challenges with different sports seasons now overlapping each other. There has also been an effort to keep practices from being held at the same time as instruction. However, if a student does miss a class due to practice, it is up to that student to reach out to the teacher and make up their assignments. There has also been difficulty as well for the driver’s education class, which has fallen behind.
Football season is set to kick off soon, and games will be streamed to outside viewers for $10 per month courtesy of the National Federation of High Schools subscription website. The school purchased two cameras and computer systems in order to broadcast the games. The state athletic association also owns the right to the playoff games and must be watched on the streaming service and not another outside platform.
New Cranberry Elementary School Principal Dr. Jamie Johnson updated the board on the school’s remote learning schedule and said that the school has made it a point of focus to stay in constant contact with students during remote learning. Middle school students have also found video recordings and the school’s online learning system, Haiku, effective, according to Johnson.
New Riverside Elementary School Principal Whitney Vance said the school has also updated its remote learning plan and schedule. However, the school has had trouble with students attending remote classes, considering that many students are located in the part of the county with the worst internet connection. However, there has been an added focus by teachers to reach out to parents to let them know when Zoom sessions and instructional videos are available online.
Vance said that a fifth grade class had eight students attend a Zoom session, which is a high number. Although on the other hand, one third grade class had only two out of 10 students attend a Zoom session. The added challenge of kids moving between relatives considering the day of the week and the reason behind the remote learning day has also affected students’ ability to get online. Teachers have also been reaching out students via phone calls to instruct them if they are unable to attend the Zoom sessions.
“I would say that less than 50 percent (of students) have reliable internet. I’ve estimated that around 40 percent actually have reliable internet,” Vance said.
Johnson said that about 30 percent had reliable internet based on a survey the school system conducted at the beginning of the semester. Skyline/Skybest continues to assist students by providing remote internet sites at churches and other locations in that part of the county. Students also have the option to download course material on iPads before remote learning days, but this option becomes difficult when a snow day cancels classes abruptly.
As another order of business, the board received an update on the construction at Avery High School by Boomerang architect Rob Johnson. Johnson reported that the building has come together into one unit, and that real progress is being made. He expects the project to be under roof by the end of the month. Board members took a tour of the construction site, along with the Avery County Board of Commissioners and project personnel on Thursday, Dec. 10.
“I’m glad to report that there is finally some good progress. A lot has happened in the past couple of weeks, and it has been very encouraging,” Johnson said.
To receive a sneak peek of the inside of the new building at the high school, look inside this edition of The Avery Journal-Times.
Public Accountant Michael Wike presented the school system’s audit report to the board and said that the report was “not exciting,” which is good news. The 75-page report included an opinion letter of the school system’s overall financial statement and a clean audit report. Wike said that the school system had added $346,000 to its fund balance for the year, which he said he expected to see and recommends considering the uncertainty that smaller school districts may face in the future.
“The problem that we’re seeing and warning all of our districts is that your (Average Daily Membership) ADM is down this year from what it was last year. The state is essentially holding you harmless this year, and will keep your funding constant. No one is really sure what will happen in 2022 and moving forward. So we’re telling folks to really try their best if they can to grow that fund balance a little bit, mainly because there is so much uncertainty going forward,” Wike said.
Additionally, state-mandated contributions that the school system makes to the state retirement system have gone up. Since 2014, ACS contributions have increased from $1.55 million to $1.8 million despite the number of employees having decreased. The state covers the majority of retirement benefit costs, but Wike said that the board should not expect state-mandated retirement rates to decrease.
In his Superintendent’s report, Dr. Dan Brigman remembered Pearl Harbor Day, which is commemorated every December 7. A veteran of the US Navy, Brigman acknowledged the memory of the 2,403 service members who lost their lives.
Christmas break for Avery County School students begins on Friday, Dec. 18. While not discussed during the meeting, the school system chose to switch students to remote learning for the remainder of the semester the following day. Students are set to return to in-class instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“The semester has gone by very fast and has been an interesting semester, one like never before. As this board is aware, we’ve been proactively responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since Aug. 17. We have been very fortunate to maintain in-class instruction for the Avery County School System. Hopefully, in the coming weeks we will see a decline in the number of positives in our county and state,” Brigman said.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board approved several policies that reiterate the school system’s enforcement of safety measures related to COVID-19, such as disallowing visitors from entering the schools. The board approved a budget update from Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes, and the board began its planning process for the 2021-2022 school year calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.