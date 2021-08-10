BEECH MOUNTAIN — A number of areas in and around the town of Beech Mountain will be experiencing a scheduled water outage from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, for infrastructure maintenance, according to an announcement from the town.
Areas affected by the outage includes portions of Upper Grouse Ridge Road, E. Blueberry Lane, Sawmill Branch, Staghorn Hollow, Briarwood Lane, Summit Road, Tamarack Road, Pond Creek Road, Hornbeam Road, Hemlock Circle, Overbrook Trail, Spring Branch Road, Ash Lane, Lower Grouse Ridge Road, Heather Lane, Indian Trail, Shagbark Road, Dogwood Lane, Charter Hills Road, Beechwood Lane, Birchwood Lane, Fern Lane, Greenbriar Road, Creekridge Road and Wild Daisy Lane.
For questions or more information, call Beech Mountain Public Works at (828) 387-9282.
