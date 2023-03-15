BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce recently released the schedule for its 2023 Summer Concerts in the Park.
Concerts take place at Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheater in Banner Elk. Each Thursday at 6:30 p.m., from June 22 through Aug. 24, locals and visitors alike attend this free and family friendly concert series.
The Chamber recommends that guests come around 6 p.m. to find parking, as the event tends to draw in large crowds. Guests are welcome to lay out their blankets and chairs on the lawn the morning of the concert as well.
Bands of many genres from across the High Country are slated to play at the amphitheater this summer. The current lineup is as follows:
June 22 — Tanya & The Roadrunnerz
June 29 — Swingbillies of Boonetown
July 6 — The Extraordinnaires
July 13 — Woodie & The String Pullers
July 20 — Split Shot
July 27 — Smokin’ Joe Randolph Band
August 3 — Lucky Strikes Orchestra
August 10 — Cat5 Band
August 17 — Vinyl Live
August 24 — The Collective
August 31 — Rain date
A number of different food vendors will be on site during the concerts, and all beverages must be in plastic cups. Small picnic coolers are allowed at the events. For more information, visit https://www.bannerelk.org/concerts-in-the-park.html or call the Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-8395.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.