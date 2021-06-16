NEWLAND — The Avery County Agricultural Extension held the inaugural High Country Music Festival on Saturday, June 12.
The Avery A&H Fair, as the community currently knows and enjoys, is set to be held Sept. 8 to 11 at Heritage Park, while the High Country Music Festival will become an annual event that will bring regional musical acts to the county for the community to enjoy some fun in the sun during the early days of summer.
The first-year HCMF welcomed a wide range of talent to the stage at the community building, including the Avery County Junior Appalachian Musicians, Boomer Bluegrass, Elvis and Dolly, Relentless Flood, Avery County Cloggers, The Collective Music and Distant Gold Country. Food and concessions were provided by the Linville Central Rescue Squad.
