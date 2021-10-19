BANNER ELK — Thousands of people descended upon the town of Banner Elk to enjoy the 44th annual Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival. The event returned downtown after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and patrons enjoyed numerous vendors, food, live entertainments and worm races throughout both days on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16 and 17. The following are images from the fun-filled weekend.

