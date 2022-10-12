Sugar Mountain Resort was bustling on Saturday, Oct. 8, as attendees of Oktoberfest lined up in parking lots to catch shuttles to the resort. Once at the festival, people dispersed to check out the vendors, beer, food, entertainment and ski lift.
The view of fall colors on the mountain at Sugar Mountain Resort during Oktoberfest.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Dozens of vendors gathered in the lower lot at Sugar Mountain Resort to sell handmade arts, crafts, and snacks such as kettle corn and cotton candy.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
While Oktoberfest celebrates German music, food and culture, it is most well known for the beer.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
The weather was perfect on Saturday, Oct. 8, as patrons sat outside on the patio enjoying their pretzels and beer.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Patrons stand in line on the patio for beer and food.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Glasses of dark beer being poured at Oktoberfest.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Patrons wait in line to board the ski lift at Sugar Mountain to admire the leaves.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Harbour Towne Fest Band playing on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Photo by Lily Kincaid
Kay Kapuni, owner of Fairyland Facepaint, offered free face painting at Oktoberfest. Kapuni accepted tips, but said this was her first show and wanted to make sure the kids had fun.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The 32nd annual Oktoberfest took place on October 8 and 9, drawing huge crowds to Sugar Mountain Resort over the weekend.
Oktoberfest is a German folk festival that’s held in the fall. On Sugar Mountain, the festival includes vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, inflatables and face painting for children and the opportunity to engage with German culture. Patrons can try German-style foods such as bratwursts, sauerkraut, strudels, soft pretzels and more. The largest draw of Oktoberfest, however, is the “free-flowing, hearty German beer,” according to the festival’s website.
Harbour Towne Fest Band performed both days, bringing the sounds and dances of Bavaria to the High Country. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Avery County Cloggers made a special appearance as well.
While there, patrons could purchase tickets for the ski lift and take a trip to the top of Sugar Mountain, where the autumnal colors of the region can be viewed in every direction.
