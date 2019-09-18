AVERY COUNTY — In the wake of The Avery Journal-Times’ inaugural Best of the Best awards, an organization is attempting to sell plaques with photos of winners and the ceremony itself captured by photographers for Mountain Times Publications. The proofs of the unofficial plaques also feature The AJT logo.
Mountain Times Publications has no affiliation with these unofficial plaque offers. All commemorative Best of the Best plaques are handled directly by Mountain Times Publications staff, and any proofs or other online correspondence will be sent via mountaintimes.com or averyjournal.com email addresses.
All of the original content produced by The Avery Journal-Times is copyright of Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
