The following are sample ballots for voters in the 2019 municipal elections for Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Crossnore, Elk Park, Grandfather Village, Newland, Seven Devils and Sugar Mountain. Early voting begins Oct. 16, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Sample ballots for the 2019 municipal elections
Carl Blankenship
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Copyright © 2019 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- 20 additional moons discovered around Saturn
- Ahead of fall wildfire season, fire officials urge caution and offer prevention tips
- The Bookend — Debacle Vaca
- Let the winter games begin: An interview with Randy Johnson on updating his iconic book, 'Southern Snow: The New Guide to Winter Sports from Maryland to the Southern Appalachians'
- AMY Wellness Foundation awards $2.5 million in first grant cycle
- Beech Mountain Club announces Non-Property Owner Membership now available
- Cranberry Middle fries fish to send kids to DC
- Beech Mountain Community News
Special Publication
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Aldridge claims IBMA award for third consecutive year
- Avery County Arrest Report
- WAMY gets new van for after school programs
- BE Planning Board discusses project at old hospital site
- Former Higher Ground Worship Center reopens
- Tucker Simon-Paul Carpenter
- Martha Guy
- Tricia L. Wilson
- Avery County Arrest Report
- Local man survives pioneering surgery
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.