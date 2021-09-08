HIGH COUNTRY — Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with three churches across Southeast Louisiana to help families impacted by Hurricane Ida, on Aug. 31.
Alyssa Benson, media relations coordinator for Samaritan’s Purse, is currently in Louisiana serving alongside our teams as they aid families impacted by the Category 4 storm.
“The scene here on the ground in Southeast Louisiana is devastating,” Benson said in an email.
“Power lines cover the streets, homes have had their roofs torn off, and downed trees scatter entire neighborhoods,” she said. “Hurricane Ida struck on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and many of these impacted families also lost everything during that storm. We are here to help meet their physical needs while reminding them they are not alone or forgotten.”
The N.C.-based organization established three disaster relief locations in response to the damage: Covenant Church Houma in Houma, La., Immanuel Baptist Church in Hammond, La., and Saints Community Church in New Orleans.
Volunteers will help homeowners clear debris, mud out flooded homes, remove downed trees, and tarp damaged roofs.
“Additionally, staff and supplies on standby at our Southwest Ministry Center in Coppell, Texas were able to respond from the west—ready to help hurting families in Jesus’ Name,” Benson said.
Immediately following the storm, Samaritan’s Purse deployed a Disaster Relief Unit stocked with critical relief supplies to southern Alabama where a team of disaster response specialists prepositioned, waiting for the storm to pass.
As soon as it was safe to do so, the specially trained disaster responders, tractor-trailers stocked with tools and supplies, and other support vehicles moved into the hardest-hit areas to begin assessments and bring relief.
Assessments are ongoing in the greater New Orleans area and along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain. Each day, Samaritan’s Purse will mobilize teams to help impacted families remove downed trees, clear debris, tarp roofs, and salvage personal belongings. Power and water remain the greatest need in Louisiana, according to Benson.
“Louisiana was pummeled by Hurricane Ida, and thousands of families are in need of both physical assistance and hope,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said. “We are coming alongside these hurting communities to help them start to get back on their feet and remind them of the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Samaritan’s Purse continues to provide aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, the two Category 4 storms that hit Louisiana in 2020. Last year, the organization aided more than 1,300 families who were devastated by the storms. Teams of volunteers continue to help impacted families through home rebuild and repair programs based in Lake Charles, La.
Samaritan’s Purse has a long history of relief efforts in Louisiana. When Hurricane Katrina hit the state in 2005, Samaritan’s Purse provided immediate assistance and then launched a five-year rebuild project, which helped more than 960 families rebuild and repair their homes. The international Christian relief organization is also responding to flooding in Michigan, Tennessee, and North Carolina, wildfires in California, the earthquake in Haiti, and the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississippi.
“Please continue to pray for these homeowners as they endure the repercussions of this storm and for our teams as we help them in Jesus’ Name,” Benson stated. For more information on how you can be involved, click to SamaritansPurse.org.
