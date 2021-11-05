HIGH COUNTRY — Since 1993, Samaritan's Purse, through Operation Christmas Child, has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide, delivering with the gifts the message of hope through Jesus Christ. This is a mission project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
There is plenty of time left to get involved with Operation Christmas Child for the 2021 season. National Collection Week is Nov. 15 to 22 this year, and you can get yourself, a church group or a secular organization involved in packing shoeboxes for children around the world. You can get a shoebox and fill it with a WOW gift and other items and take it to a Drop Off Location in your area.
If you would like to pack a shoebox, but are concerned about COVID or time restraints, you can also now utilize the Build A Shoebox tool on the Operation Christmas Child website. This tool allows you to pay one fee that includes shipping, and “shop” online to fill the box with the items that you like to place in the box. You can even type a letter for the shoebox and add a picture.
For more information and resources on how to get involved or find a Drop Off Location, visit the Operation Christmas Child website at www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.