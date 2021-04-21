BANNER ELK — Samantha (Sam) Morrison, from Jacksonville, Fla., will be joining Cycle 4 Life bike camps in 2021 as a ride instructor.
Morrison first came to the area in 2016 to attend the bike camp run by successful and college championship coach Doug Owen. Morrison returned to the bike camps in 2017, 2018 and 2019 with members of her Velobrew junior team. Morrison has dominated cycling in Florida the past years with five state championships. With the growth of NICA in Florida, not only does Morrison race high school NICA, but she is also a GRiT ambassador.
In August, Morrison will continue her cycling career as a member of the LMC cycling team. Morrison chose to attend Lees-McRae College so she could not only race her bicycle collegiately, but also pursue the bicycle minor offered. For more information on the bike camps go to cycle4life.com. For more information on the bicycle minor, click to lmc.edu.
