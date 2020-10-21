HIGH COUNTRY — The Salvation Army is anticipating an even greater need than is typical this holiday season due to COVID-19.
The Salvation Army stated that it has enjoyed having a strong presence in the High Country for several years.
“The generosity of the area overall has been incredible; not only does the community share by giving financially, but also through donations to our family store,” the Salvation Army stated.
This year’s contributions through the family store, mail appeal and soon to be the agency’s red kettle campaign will be needed more than ever before because of the pandemic, according to the Salvation Army. Funds raised in the High Country will serve area families impacted by the pandemic.
The Salvation Army stated that it has been helping community members get back on their feet through emergency financial assistance. In just a matter of months, the need will shift toward Christmas Assistance. There are spots for businesses and groups to sign-up as kettle sponsors as well as volunteers for bell ringing.
For more information, call (828) 262-1005. Tax-deductible donations are vital to the ministry’s ongoing success, and may be mailed to The Salvation Army’s High-Country Service Center, P.O Box 1568, Boone, NC 28607.
Those interested in registering to volunteer this Christmas as a Corporate Red Kettle sponsor or bell ringer may sign up online at registertoring.com. To learn how to start an individual fundraiser to help with Christmas costs for those in can visit RescueChristmas.org/Fundraiser.
