NEWLAND — It may not be the end to a 30-year career that Avery Middle School Principal Ruth Shirley expected, but once she officially retires from Avery County Schools in June, Shirley will be certain of one thing: she will be back in one capacity or another to continue the education of children in Avery County.
“I still want to volunteer in the schools and help in any way I can. After all these years, I still have my bus license, so I can drive an activity bus if they need me,” Shirley said.
In February, Shirley was the top vote-getter in the Board of Education election, amassing a total of 3,160 votes, or 28.9 percent of voter turnout. Shirley said that she is looking forward to serving on the board when she is sworn-in in July and expects to share her experience with faculty and staff as she enters the next chapter in her life.
“When you’ve taught or been involved with most of the people in Avery County through their child or grandchild, you have earned their trust,” Shirley said. “[I prayed and said,] ’Lord, they’ve entrusted me with this, and I’ve got to do this right and honorable.’ I was so humbled. It showed me that people are going to trust me, and I need to do what I say I’m going to do. I need to be in the schools and put my actions first.”
Throughout Shirley’s career in public service, she has taught Civics and US History, and has been part of programs to prepare students for college. Shirley served as an assistant principal before going on to fulfill administrative roles as the principal for Freedom Trail Elementary, Crossnore Elementary and Avery Middle schools. She has even coached middle school volleyball and has been involved with a variety of clubs in addition to her main responsibilities.
While Shirley has enjoyed a successful career in public education, there was a time when Shirley’s foray into teaching might not have been what one would expect her to purse. Shirley said that while she was going through school herself, she encountered good and bad teachers. However, there was one teacher who changed her life.
“I had a teacher who just absolutely inspired me to do better,” Shirley said “I almost quit when I was in school. My father became very ill, and my mom couldn’t work. You get your first job and you think, ‘That’s a lot of money, so I can do this the rest of life,’ and the teacher said to me, ‘You’re better than that, better than what you think you are.’”
The teacher was one of Shirley’s math teachers and neighbors. She admits that it came as a surprise that a math teacher would have such an effect on her, considering the fact that she was not particularly gifted in the subject.
“One summer, I had not done well in a class, and I had to take summer school to get to the next level. I wasn’t going to go, but the first day of summer school [my teacher] pulled up and said, ‘Let’s go!’ And she came every day. After that, I thought, ‘She’s not going to give up on me, so I’m not going to give up on myself,’” Shirley said.
Shirley holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Appalachian State in fields covering history, secondary education and school administration. One of her first jobs came as a bus driver at Elk Park Elementary as well as Watauga County Schools. Her experience interacting with students with different walks of life would have an influence on the kind of teacher she would become
“Watauga County was a great experience for me, because there’s a very affluent end and a part that’s not, and I drove the part that wasn’t. I think just seeing that, you can make a difference and bring the same education to kids despite where they come from and what’s happened to them in the past,” Shirley explained. “When I went into education, I always wanted to say, ‘Anybody can be anything,’ it’s just about [the student’s] will.”
Shirley took what she learned early on and applied it throughout her career.
She has always remained focused on the central piece of public education: the child. However, the recent intermission of in-class learning has not been easy on Shirley or the countless other school instructors.
“Right now this building is just a building. The joy in the building stopped on Friday, March 13, when they left. The whole reason that you come into this building is to be with those kids and help them. You walk in here every day and you don’t see them, and it’s not normal, it’s not right. Any school building will never be the same until it gets the heart of it back, and the heart is the child,” Shirley said.
Shirley may be retiring, but she is not planning on slowing down. She says that once her retirement becomes official in June, she is planning on volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, and that she will be back in the schools once it is time for them to reopen.
“Avery County Schools has some of the best teachers in the world,” Shirley said. “I have seen such greatness as a principal and as a teacher. I don’t think that until you get into this organization you realized how much people care about the kids. I don’t want anyone to ever doubt that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.