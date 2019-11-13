BANNER ELK — Recognizing the contributions of local veterans, Rotary Club of Avery County hosted its annual luncheon for veterans at the Best Western Mountain Lodge on Nov. 11.
The annual affair maintains a tried-and-true formula: recognize veterans, eat lunch and listen to a keynote speech.
This year’s speaker was University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Professor Emeritus Gerhard Wineberg. Jewish and originally from Germany, Wineberg and his family fled the Nazi-controlled country for the United Kingdom in 1938 before coming to New York in 1941. He was 10 when his family left Germany.
Wineberg’s area of expertise is World War II, and his speech topic was Adolf Hitler and the United States.
Wineberg said in Hitler’s early speeches and writings there were themes of Germany pursuing endless conquest, to the point where the entire world would be populated by Germans, and the extermination of Jewish people.
Hitler also said a major task of a Nazi party would be preparation for war against the United States. Wineberg noted the consequences of a Nazi-controlled globe.
“Whether Japanese or German troops first came to occupy particular parts of the United States would make very little difference in the fate of the people of this country,” Wineberg said. “All Jews in the United States would have been killed. Moving to the state of Washington, if that had indeed been allocated to Japan, would have been no safer for those fleeing Germans than the escape of the family of Anne Frank to the Netherlands proved to be. It is worth noting that the toll of those killed would have certainly included the two physicians, Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin, whose clinical research subsequently conquered the dreaded disease of polio, and who both happened to be Jews. How many non-Jews in this room might, under those circumstances, have contracted that disease, and if they had survived physically crippled, would then have been killed in the so-called euthanasia program as unworthy of living.”
Wineberg gave an example of the 1995 Miss America Pageant winner Heather Whitestone, who was deaf and, in his opinion, would have also been killed by the regime.
“It is surely safe to assume that a government that was killing its own crippled World War I veterans, and had begun to kill its own World War II veterans was unlikely to refrain from pursuing similar steps in the occupied United States,” Wineberg said. “These are uncomfortable thoughts, and I’m sorry if I’ve upset anyone, but those were uncomfortable times.”
Wineberg closed his presentation by noting in some ways the war was a bigger event than people realized or have recognized since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.