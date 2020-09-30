LINVILLE — The Avery County Rotary Club is helping fill the demand for one of the most-sought-after products of the year: hand sanitizer. Rotary is selling small bottles as well as gallon jugs of the sanitizing gel at both the Habitat For Humanity ReStore and Grandfather Mountain in order to benefit organizations across the community.
For each bottle that is sold, the Rotary Club will be donating ounce per ounce toward a nonprofit serving Avery County. Two-ounce bottles are $4, three-ounce bottles are $10 and gallon jugs are $25, or $20 if purchased by a nonprofit. The Habitat for Humanity Restore will even be refilling gallon jugs with hand sanitizer for $15. Residents can also purchase hand sanitizer bottles from Rotary Club members around the community.
As has been common with nonprofit organizations during the pandemic, traditional fundraising events have been canceled. So organizations such as Rotary have been getting creative with their charitable efforts. Habitat for Humanity Director Christon Clark said that Rotary’s decision to sell hand sanitizer was a “sign of the times.” Clark added that receiving 275 gallons of hand sanitizer from a chemical manufacturer out of Charlotte did not hurt either.
“(The idea) fits with our goal of helping out the community and being there in times of need,” Clark said. “We have plenty to get out there.”
In years past, the Rotary Club has helped raise money for its charitable efforts by hosting a pancake breakfast and through parking concessions at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. Rotary’s most recent fund raising efforts could not have come at a better time, as hand sanitizer has been in short supply since the virus emerged. Better yet, Rotary’s hand sanitizer exceeds the Centers for Disease Control’s required alcohol content of 80 percent.
“The fundraiser allows us to fill in that income gap that we lost out on. Rotary is a service club, so we believe in getting out into the community and being of service. So our fundraisers are service-based activities. It’s all about helping the community,” Clark said.
Examples of projects that funds raised by the Rotary Club have benefited include the playground at Cannon Memorial Hospital, Mayland Community College scholarships, purchases of electronic books for Avery County Schools and donations to Grandfather Home for Children, 4H, Williams YMCA and many other organizations and projects.
Rotary Club member Kathy Ward said she hopes the club’s efforts will help ease some of the effects the pandemic has had on local residents and contribute toward a good cause.
“The coronavirus has changed all our lives in 2020. We are struggling with social distancing and staying at home (or safer at home) orders, while most of the activities we all enjoy in the High Country have either been canceled or are now done virtually. We are constantly reminded that we need to embrace the three Ws: Wash your hands, wait at least six feet apart and wear a mask,” Ward said.
For more information on the Avery County Rotary Club, email Jesse Pope at Jesse@Grandfather.com or Ruthie Styles at cdm@brpartnershipforshildren.org.
