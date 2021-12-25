ROSEBORO — The Roseboro fire, in the area of the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain, is now more than 300 acres as of Saturday evening, Dec. 25, according to Nathan Gatlin — North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2.
Gatlin said at around 6 p.m. on Christmas Day that he did not have an idea on containment, as the U.S. Forest Service is working on the ground while the NCFS is supplying aircraft.
The fire began at around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and was about 35 to 40 acres at around 6:30 p.m. that same night.
Mountain Times Publications will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
As of Saturday evening, Dec. 25, the fire in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain and Avery County had grown to around 250 acres in the Pisgah National Forest near Roseboro Road.
According to Gatlin, the fire is not immediately threatening any homes or structures, but could get to that point if the fire continues to grow.
"Right now, we've got a scout plane and two helicopters working on it to slow it down and allow ground resources to get it contained," Gatlin said.
The North Carolina Forest Service is supplying aircraft, Gatlin said, adding that the U.S. Forest Service is on the ground.
Gatlin was not able to provide information on how contained the fire is, but noted that there were not any at the time.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department units stayed on the fire overnight on Dec. 24 and had equipment on scene to protect residents and their homes.
According to LVFD, the fire had spread some but could not say how much due to the remoteness of the area. USFS is on the scene, but has not returned multiple requests for more information as to the size and scope of the fire is nor its containment level.
As of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, the fire was not immediately threatening any homes, according to Linville Volunteer Fire Department.
According to Avery County Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan, the fire was about 35 to 40 acres as of 6:35 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Buchanan added that basically all of the fire was on the U.S. Forest Service land as of that evening, noting that the forest service was monitoring the blaze with a lot of "people on the ground" and will monitor it throughout the night and into the holiday.
Buchanan also said on Dec. 24 that the U.S. Forest Service has released the original responding crews and there was no cause of origin, as the fire started "literally in the middle of nowhere" in the forest, with three or four houses in line of the fire, but were not in danger.
The Avery County 911 Communications Facebook Page posted on Dec. 24 that "there is going to be large aircraft in the area of Linville pulling water out of large ponds and lakes to help with putting out a large brush fire in the Pisgah National Forest. There will also could be a lot of smoke in the county due to this fire."
Linville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, Newland Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Management and the North Carolina Forest Service also responded to the scene. Resources from Caldwell and Burke counties responded to help as well.
No injuries had been reported as of the evening of Dec. 24, according to Buchanan.
