ROSEBORO — On Sunday, May 3, 2020, deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery on Brookshire Road in Lenoir. The victim of the robbery indicated that an armed subject had taken a red Honda Civic from them at gunpoint, according to a release from CCSO.
A short time later a deputy observed the red Honda Civic traveling on Deerbrook Road in Lenoir. As the deputy attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the vehicle fled. A chase ensued and proceeded through Collettsville and stopped on Roseboro Road near the Roseboro community of Avery County when the red Honda Civic ran off the roadway.
Deputies approached the vehicle, and the driver of the red Honda Civic failed to obey the deputies’ verbal commands. At this point, the deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Kortney Shawn Price, age 44. Price was pronounced deceased at the scene. None of the deputies sustained injuries.
The case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, who located a firearm inside of the vehicle as part of their scene investigation. Body camera footage of the incident has been turned over to NCSBI.
CCSO deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s office, the release stated.
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the incident by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Collettsville Fire Department, Avery County EMS and the North Carolina Forestry Service, according to the release.
