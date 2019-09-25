ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. – A hit-and-run incident on Tenn. Hwy. 143 in Carter County left a man injured after he was thrown from his motorcycle.
Taylor Stoeltzing said he was returning home on the evening of Sept. 14, descending on Tenn. Hwy. 143 near where the road intersects U.S. Hwy. 19E.
Stoeltzing said he turned on his left turn indicator, slowed and began to make the turn onto the road he lives on when he was struck from behind.
Stoeltzing explained he was going about 10 mph while making the turn, and does not know the speed of the other vehicle. He contends that he sailed over the top of the vehicle which struck him while his motorcycle slammed into a guard rail.
“The car never hit the brakes; it just sped away,” Stoeltzing said.
Stoeltzing, an electrician, suffered a separated shoulder and sprained fibula. The only other injuries were bruises and scrapes. He noted that he had to miss four days of work last week and is still recovering.
Stoeltzing said there was a paint transfer from the other vehicle to his license plate, as well as a fog light housing from the vehicle, both of which were turned over to Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO confirmed a report had been filed about the incident but could not offer any further details while the incident is being investigated.
