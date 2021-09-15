SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The road closure on Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Hwy. by Food Lion hill is now reopened for traffic, according to an Avery County Communications report on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15. The closure was associated with damage sustained during Tropical Storm Fred which swept through the High Country in late August.
The AJT previously reported that the landslide which caused the closure was created by soil saturation along with the storm itself. In order to repair the roadway, road crews had to excavate soil in order to fortify the repairs with solid ground.
The official marked detour route for the closed road provided by NCDOT was listed as NC 194 South to the US 19E South/NC 194 South intersection in Elk Park, then NC 194 South to Newland, with motorists then taking NC 181 South through Newland to Hwy. 105 North in Linville to the intersection of Hwy. 105 and Hwy. 184 in Tynecastle.
However, many drivers were also re-routing by traveling from the entrance to Sugar Mountain Resort off Hwy. 184 and following streets to the intersection of Hwy. 184 and Grouse Moor Drive above the incident area.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
