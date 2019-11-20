NEWLAND – Riverwalk Quilt Guild held its first Quilts for Veterans presentation on Nov. 16 at the Avery County Senior Center.
The guild recognized six veterans during the ceremony:
- Acie Clark, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II.
- Vernon Chambers, who served in the U.S. Navy in World War II and the Korean War.
- Paul Hagen, who served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.
- Sam Ray Jr., who served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War and Vietnam War.
- David Burnop, who served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War
- Jesse Downing, who served in the U.S. Army in the Iraq War.
Only Clark, Ray and Burnop were able to attend to accept their quilts in person.
Leslie Laws delivered a welcome, followed by an invocation by Karen Sluder.
Army veteran Anthony Pollygus was the featured speaker for the event. Pollygus spoke about his time in service and how many times in history when American soldiers would have liked nothing more than to have a blanket.
“George Washington’s troops at Valley Forge when they went through their winter, I bet they would have given anything for a blanket,” Pollygus said.
Pollygus recounted how North Carolina troops in the Civil War would have to share a blanket between four troops and sleep on galvanized rubber mats. Pollygus recounted instances during World War II and the Korean War when soldiers would have given anything to have a blanket to keep warm.
He spoke about sleeping in the field and the struggle of just keeping warm. He closed his talk by thanking the veterans in the room.
“Thank you gentlemen. Thank you ma’am,” Pollygus said. “You guys wrote a check to the United States. Thank God we didn’t have to completely cash it.”
Riverwalk Quilt Guild has been meeting for more than 20 years, and while this is the first time the guild has completed this project, Laws said if there is enough interest the guild will continue.
The guild meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, and is open to anyone who would like to join.
