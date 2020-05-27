BANNER ELK — Molly Rhoades, 4th and 5th grade ELA/SS teacher at Banner Elk School, has been named Avery County's 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year.
Dr. Dan Brigman, superintendent of Avery County Schools and Mr. Dennis Brown of ACS, as well as family and staff of Banner Elk surprised Rhoades with a socially distanced awards ceremony at the school on May 26.
Rhoades was selected from other teachers qualifying around the district. Teachers recognized included Phoebe Fisher (Riverside Elementary), Kim Duncan (Avery Middle), Diana Love (Cranberry Middle), Brian Huskins (Crossnore Elementary), Marti Berry (Freedom Trail Elementary), Sharayah Webb (Newland Elementary) and Shelby Barrier (Avery High School).
For more information on the honor, read next week's edition of The Avery Journal-Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.