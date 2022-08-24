AVERY — Avery County will be the center of an episode of “Where the Food Comes From,” a program on RFD-TV about where food comes from and how it ends up on our plates.
Chip Carter started the show in 2017 as an internet program, but was soon approached by RFD-TV. In January 2018, Carter started as a reporter at RFD-TV, mostly covering food-related topics. However, later that year, Carter said he caught wind of a Christmas tree farmer in Western North Carolina who won the National Christmas Tree Contest for the White House Christmas Tree. That farmer was Avery County’s Larry Smith, and Carter met Smith and his tree, making them the focus of RFD-TV’s Christmas special that year. Almost immediately after the episode aired that holiday season, Carter got an offer to make “Where the Food Comes From” a series.
“We’re in season two now. We’re filming well into season three,” he said. “We made it, we survived it. We started it with Larry Smith in Newland. That’s where this show started.”
Now, four years later, Carter’s crew returned to Avery County to film another episode. Carter and Smith have remained friends since they met in 2018, so Smith tagged along and became one of the crew, even appearing alongside Carter in front of the camera.
“We were just two guys, at roughly the same point in our life journeys, that met on a mountaintop in Newland and became instant best friends,” Carter said. “Our lives have kind of moved in tandem since then and it’s been nothing but sheer blessings for both of us.”
Rather than focusing on Smith, however, this episode focuses on all of Avery County. Carter spoke to different growers, attended the Fall Farm Tour with the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, interviewed Tommy Burleson and took a tour of the old Avery County jail.
“This episode is my continuing realization that the ‘where’ in ‘Where the Food Comes From’ is as important as the ‘food’ in ‘Where the Food Comes From,” he said.
The episode will highlight just a few of the people, places and things that are unique to the county – things that make the county so special, Carter said. This episode in particular is meant to shine a light on the towns that have “heart,” he said, like how Christmas trees are the heart of Newland and Avery County.
“I fell in love with Newland and Avery County four years ago,” he said. “We just want to show everybody else just how special it is, how special the Christmas tree industry is and just how special those farmers, like our farmers who grow anything, are.”
The episode featuring Carter and Smith filmed will air at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, on RFD-TV.
