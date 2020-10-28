BEECH MOUNTAIN — A new company is launching an ambitious effort to restore the depleted beech tree population across the High Country and across the nation. The company, Think Beech, Watauga County LLC, will donate a beech tree seed to each customer who purchases one of their all-natural health and beauty products to be planted by the customer or to be planted by the company itself.
Think Beech’s line of oxygen-rich products include beech tree lotion, beech tree exfoliate, beech tree moisturizer, sleep apnea relief, cognition supplements, detoxifiers, kidney support, immune support, diabetes support and beech tree cream, all of which possess the natural healing properties of the beech tree.
“Our goal is to sell as many products as possible, but we also have a mission/vision statement where we’re to be planting a beech tree with each order sent out. The mature beech tree is one of the highest producers of oxygen and absorbers of CO2 and a lot of other nasty stuff. One mature beech tree can support 50 people’s oxygen supply for one hour,” company co-founder Burt Huete said.
Think Beech is an online company that is based in Watauga County, and its founders claim the company’s home base in Beech Mountain. The company’s products are manufactured in a FDA-certified processing facility in Georgia. However, as the company grows, the founders are looking to establish its essential oil processing facility locally.
“The goal for the indiegogo website is to raise $25,000 for our essential oils machine that we’re going to start and put right here in Avery County,” co-founder Kevin Foster said.
“We’ve looked at some buildings, and this will be a smaller facet that we believe we can handle here. We’re looking to get some reciprocity created with the universities to help with the manufacturing of the essential oil aspects of the company,” Huete added.
The company is made up of a team of 20 individuals who possess a variety of experiences and backgrounds in various sectors of business, including nutrition. Moreover, the company particularly prides itself in the relationship with education institutions that the company has made previously and will seek to further develop in the future.
Think Beech has already established an agreement with Louisiana State University’s horticulture department club to assist the company in planting seeds for customers who cannot plant the seeds themselves for various reasons.
“We have started talking to universities, as well as their nutrition departments. After we’re a year into this, I suspect we will have some internal testing take place whereby whatever universities would like to jump onboard and we’ll take maybe 3,000 people and take them to universities like Appalachian State (and others) and run a test on the actual products on people with preexisting conditions like diabetes,” Huete said.
The research component of the product intrigues Huete, since the results of the testing will help the company develop better and more effective products as the company grows over the years.
“Beech has been used for centuries. Aspirin, unbeknownst to some people, derives from the weeping willow tree. So this sort of stuff has been going on for 3,000 years,” Huete said. “(The ingredients made from the beech tree) help increase the level of oxygen in cells, which helps transport all other ingredients to the body.”
Think Beech’s efforts in restoring the population of beech trees on the East Coast and across the country is a positive during a time in which various diseases and insects have contributed to the depletion of the species. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science, scientists say that at least two contributing factors, beech leaf disease and the invasion of a leaf-eating worm from Asia, have contributed to the decimation of the beech tree, although many scientists disagree on the root cause.
Nevertheless, Huete hopes the company can help reverse the negative trend and leave a positive impact on the environment.
“What’s going on is there’s this little insect that bores into the side of the tree, and it drills these holes. Then a fungus comes in behind it. It’s not a symbiotic relationship, it’s just two separate (phenomena). The fungus goes inside the tree and it actually girths the tree and eventually kills it. This is happening all the way up to Michigan and all the way down to North Florida. The beech tree even goes up to Canada,” Huete said.
Think Beech is launching its signature products through a special offer. As part of the company’s initial 60-day introduction campaign, customers can purchase products at up to 50 percent off.
To learn more about Think Beech, click to beechtherapy-com.3dcartstores.com.
To donate to the company’s mission, click to indiegogo.com/projects/unleash-your-beech#.
Think Beech can also be found on the major social media platforms and Youtube.
