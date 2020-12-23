BANNER ELK — The restaurant industry is having to readjust once again in lieu of Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent stay-at-home order, which mandates citizens to a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The new order is not as stringent as the ones signed in March and April that left many restaurants with take-out and online ordering as the only options available to keep their businesses running. Nevertheless, the governor’s decisions has left many bars and restaurants, particularly in the Banner Elk area, adjusting their hours ahead of a busy and typically lucrative holiday season.
“Probably the biggest this for us, although it really hasn’t affected us that much right now, will be during the holiday season, which is going to start for us this coming weekend and stay steady through the end of the year,” Scott Garland, owner of Stonewalls Restaurant, said. “Normally, we do our last seating at 9 p.m., except for New Year’s Eve we do our last seating at 10 p.m. So with all that considered, we’re doing our last seating now at 8:30 p.m. It’s knocked off about an hour and a half of business each day.”
Garland said that he considered opening the restaurant earlier, which opens at 5 p.m. every day, but decided against it, since doing so would likely not bring in enough revenue to cover the advertising costs. Considering that the state is experiencing the worst surge of the virus so far, Garland, as well as other restaurateurs, were surprised that the order did not go further.
“At this point, I’m just happy that the Governor allowed us to stay open. There are a couple of more hoops that we have to jump through but that’s fine. It wouldn’t surprise me if he ordered us (to shut down) after Jan. 8,” Garland said.
Brock Wright, a bartender at Banner Elk Cafe, shared similar sentiments and believes that the curfew may help prevent the spread of the virus among some clientele.
“The main thing is that some people get a little loose with their precautions late at night. After a couple of drinks, the mask tends to stay off the face. People are walking around the bar area socializing. So I guess I get it. People drop their cautious protocols once they start drinking and start socializing. That usually happens right after 9 p.m. I get why the (governor) is doing that. It will definitely hurt businesses some, but it’s not going to crush them,” Wright said.
Cam Rahn Bay is also adjusting to the new schedule by changing hours to accommodate guests to its bar and Japanese and Vietnamese restaurant. The change comes as the Nguyen family becomes accommodated to their new location.
“We usually close at 11, and we’re closing at nine now just to give everybody time to get home,” Vu Nguyen said. “(The order) does have an effect, but it’s not too bad.”
Aside from the many changes that local restaurants have had to face, many say that through it all the one factor that has remained constant has been the support from the community.
“We’ve had a good season. We’ve had a good year. Our local people have really supported us through the whole thing, even when we were closed down and only serving take-out. At the end of the day, we want to ensure that our guests are healthy and safe and our employees are healthy and safe,” Garland said.
As far as the stay-at-home order goes, Garland says it’s nothing that the restaurant industry can’t handle.
“This too shall pass,” Garland added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.