Charlie Brady

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that you may now reserve your seat for the second of the Saturday presentations in its revamped Grandfather Presents speaker series. Charlie Brady, executive director of Blue Ridge Conservancy, will present “Strategically Protecting Land to Ensure Access to Natural Places for Everyone” on August 13.

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

