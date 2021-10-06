NEWLAND — Thousands of two and four-footed friends came together for the Avery A&H Fair which featured high attendance, livestock shows and games from Sept. 8 to 11. Jerry Moody, Avery County Cooperative Extension Service Director, said that after a year hiatus due to COVID-19 the fair drew a total number of 6,131 attendees across the four days, and was just 900 attendees short of beating its record attendance from 2019.
Moody said the A&H Fair in years past charged a gate fee of $5, but after cutting this fee he said that attendance has almost doubled. In 2019, he said there were around 7,000 fair attendees.
“Since we quit charging the gate fee, we’re solely dependent on the cut we get from the Midway (entertainment and rides company) for the revenue,” Moody said. “Hopefully we’re getting close to breaking even.”
Moody thanked the county government for giving financial support to the fair.
Two scholarships were given out during the fair to Avery County students looking to pursue studies in agricultural or animal sciences, Moody said. The A&H Fair scholarship went to Molly Shell. Another scholarship, made by a board member in honor of a family member, the Lindsay Beuttell scholarship, was awarded to Penelope Brocco.
Throughout the fair, a variety of kids and adults demonstrated their love for agriculture and livestock through the fair shows. Awards were allotted to prize-winning vegetables and fruits as well as during livestock shows. According to Moody, animals ranging from llamas to peacocks to horses were brought to the fair.
After a fantastic fair, Moody said the Avery County Extension Office is still always welcoming volunteers looking to lend a hand with planning and executing next year’s fair. To learn more, contact the extension office at (828) 733-8270.
The competition winners for this year are as follows.
Overall Livestock Tent BEST OF SHOW (Poultry):
Blue and White Crested Polish Hen (Owned by Rylie Daniels)
Overall Livestock Tent BEST OF SHOW (Large Animal):
“Walker”: Shetland Pony (Owned by Avery Arnold)
LIVESTOCK SHOW WINNERS:
Open Chicken Show
Grand Champion: Chloe Oaks
Reserve Champion: Annslee Arnold
3rd: Dawson Beam
High Country 4-H Chick to Chicken Project Showmanship (Ages 9 and up):
Grand Champion: Sam Gantt
Reserve Champion: Justin Brantley
3rd: Abby King
High Country 4-H Chick to Chicken Project Showmanship (Ages 8 and under)
Participation Only:
Lane Chandler, Brooklyn King, Ryan Boston, Maxen Ballard, Natalia Yoder, Alexei Yoder, Sawyer Watts
High Country 4-H Small Animal Project Showmanship (Rabbit):
Grand Champion: Sam Gantt
Reserve Champion: Lillian Wayson
3rd: JJ Wise
High Country 4-H Small Animal Project Showmanship (Guinea Pig):
Grand Champion: Levi Bowman
Reserve Champion: Bentley Bowman
3rd: Hannah Bowman
Horse Leadline (Ages 6 and under)
Participation Only:
Timber South, Connie Oaks, Jeb Ingram
Horse Handling:
Grand Champion: Kella Clark
Reserve Champion: Avery Arnold
1st: Annslee Arnold
2nd: Cassidy Bailey
3rd: Abbie Burleson
Dairy Goat Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Avery Arnold
Reserve Champion: Connie Oaks
Meat Goat Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Daisy Brantley
Reserve Champion: Justin Brantley
Dairy Heifer Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Annslee Arnold
Reserve Champion: Charlotte Nidiffer
Beef Heifer Showmanship:
Grand Champion: Sawyer Dean
Reserve Champion: Avery Arnold
A&H Fair Beauty Pageant:
Wee Miss Avery A&H Fair Age-Birth-2-Gabriella Turbyfill
Tiny Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age 3-5-December Brooks
Little Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age-6-10-Serena Rose Phillips
Junior Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age-11-15-Meliah Brooks
Miss Avery A&H Fair-Age 16-Adult-Sierra Smith
Mister Avery A&H Fair-Age-Birth-12-James Arnette
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
