BANNER ELK — Acting in what was called an “abundance of caution,” Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk evacuated the Avery Residence Hall on Aug. 30, to investigate a suspected gas leak after a call was placed to Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department at 12:29 a.m. that morning.
Students had returned to the hall as of 8 p.m. on Aug. 31, according to a press release from the college.
“Some students in one of our residence halls, Avery, reported feeling unwell to our staff,” Lees-McRae College’s Vice President for Planning and External Relations Blaine Hansen said. “In an abundance of caution, we evacuated the building and emergency services was called.”
Hansen said that approximately 160 students live in Avery Residence Hall. According to LMC’s website, Avery Residence Hall houses female students from freshmen to seniors. Lees-McRae College is a co-educational private college of just more than 1,000 students situated in downtown Banner Elk.
A press release from Lees-McRae noted about 70 students were transported and received treatment at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, Watauga Medical Center in Boone and Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, yet a field report by Avery County Director of Planning and Inspections Tommy Burleson dated Aug. 30 in records acquired by The AJT indicated that 72 students and nine visitors to the residence hall were transported.
The report also notes that two hospitals in addition to Cannon had to be used due to the volume of patients, and none of the students tested positive for natural gas or carbon monoxide poisoning.
The report notes none of the carbon monoxide detectors in the hall were activated, and Appalachian Protective Service tested the system installed in the building with no faults found, with handheld detectors used by first responders also not activating during the evacuation.
Investigations continued throughout the day by county inspectors, utilities representatives, professional contractors and college facilities staff. No natural gas leaks were found and this was eliminated as the possible cause, according to a press release from LMC.
Additional testing concluded that all equipment is normally functioning, which was confirmed by records obtained by The AJT. The press release said officials were not able to replicate the conditions that led to the evacuation.
“At this time, Lees-McRae College does not have any new or additional information to add,” an LMC spokesperson said in response to a request for comment via email to the following:
- What specific symptoms were being exhibited by the 70 students who were transported to hospitals?
- If natural gas was eliminated as the possible cause of these symptoms, what other possible causes have been explored and investigated?
- Where was the unrelated code violation in a natural gas regulator found in relation to Avery Residence Hall or other campus buildings?
- If the unrelated code violation was at Avery Residence Hall, can they explain how they know this was unrelated to students’ symptoms?
Another field report by Burleson noted that a meeting took place at 10:30 a.m. between the Avery County Planning and Inspections Department and the Emergency Response team on the morning of Aug. 31. The meeting was attended by LMC President Lee King, Provost Todd Lidh, Finance Director John Kokas, Communication Director Blain Hansen, Aramark Facility Service Contractor Field Investigator William Porter and Burleson.
The meeting included a discussion of the measures needed to be taken to reopen the residence hall including, paraphrased from a field report:
- Confirmation by Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue that both tests for raw natural gas and elevated carbon monoxide levels were negative.
- Lees-McRae College Facility Service would obtain a permit to correct equipment regulator vents from three units.
- Appalachian Protective Service would test the life safety fire panel, as well as adding an additional measure to the system and nine additional carbon monoxide detectors. It is noted in the field report this measure is above state mechanical code requirements.
- Piedmont Natural Gas would verify that gas piping is in working order.
The unrelated code violation noted in a field report describes discovering “a manifold purge vent off the equipment regulators terminated directly outside and above the mechanical room door.”
“The Avery County Inspection Department and the Avery County Fire Marshall feel that all appropriate measures have been taken, from testing of individual equipment units, to canvassing all residential sleeping areas, to ensuring that we addressed this separate concern,” Burleson said in a press release statement. “We have issued a certificate of compliance so the building can return to operation.”
The code violation was corrected by contractors from Asheville on Aug. 31, while the building was still unoccupied.
Both Burleson and Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan directed The AJT to the joint press release distributed by LMC when asked for comment.
