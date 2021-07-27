NEWLAND — Following reports last week of COVID-19 outbreaks at a pair of Avery County summer camps, in addition to a positive case of the virus within the summer school program at Newland Elementary School, county officials are continuing to remind area residents that the pandemic is not over, and that the virus continues to be present and affecting local communities.
Toe River Health District is reinstating a regular report of COVID case numbers as numbers of positive cases across Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties increase, according to a July 23 email from TRHD Health Director Diane Creek.
As of July 23, Avery County had reported 15 new positive cases over the previous five-day span, with Yancey reporting 18 new positive cases and Mitchell County reporting five new cases in that same time frame.
“These cases hit quickly. Early this week we had under five cases in each county. Across the district, a lot of these cases have been from high exposure events, places like summer camps, summer school, funerals, church events (and) work places,” according to a July 23 post on the TRHD Facebook Page. “We aren’t pointing fingers at those specific venues, just reporting the facts as they’re coming in to us. Ages across the district are 6 to 73. The majority of people are in their 30’s and 40’s but there is a significant number of kids under (the age of) 18.”
The district noted that the variety of the virus contracted is yet to be determined, but hypothesize that the Delta variant is a factor in the uptick.
“We aren’t sure if this is the Delta variant but we suspect that it is. The state has been warning us that the Delta variant would be the main form of Covid soon,” TRHD reported.
Residents can continue to take advantage of drive-through testing for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Avery County Health Department in Newland, with no appointment necessary and at no charge. ACHD is also offering the Moderna vaccination, and any individual who qualifies for a vaccine may call (828) 733-6031 to set an appointment to receive the free vaccine.
County concern
As recent statistics are reminders of the presence of the virus locally, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier continues to emphasize that the increase of cases is not equivalent to a need for panic.
“We’re not panicked or going back to masks at this time. Yes, we had an outbreak at two church camps and one-person outbreak at the school for summer school but they’re back in session today (July 26). No one is in the hospital, and that’s the best news of all,” Barrier said. “Young people’s symptoms are simply as bad as having a cold. The young people getting this seem to have no worse (symptoms) on them than a cold, while the older adults have been staying out of the hospital and the symptoms haven’t been bad, and that’s a ‘Thank you, good Lord.’ We’re not panicking at this time.”
According to Barrier and the area health district, of the 15 positive adult cases reported in the past week, two of the cases involved individuals who had received the COVID-19 vaccine. The determination serves as a necessary reminder to double down on the measures that residents can take to prevent the contracting and spread of the illness.
“They tested positive, and their symptoms are minimal, but they can spread it,” Barrier added. “It’s crucial to remember that, just because I’m vaccinated, that doesn’t mean that I can’t get it or that I can’t spread it. Lord willing, because a person is vaccinated, they won’t have as horrible a time with it.”
As far as guidance goes from the Centers for Disease Control, Barrier stated that there hasn’t been a great deal of consistent communication as the Delta variant continues to make its presence felt.
“We are still waiting to hear about guidance from the CDC because they’re kind of all over the place. This virus is ugly, it kills people, and some people aren’t even sick and are testing positive. Science and doctors can’t get their heads around this, and we’re still trying to determine what to do next,” Barrier explained. “This Delta variant is out there, and you can’t convince us that it wasn’t around when everyone got sick at a Halloween party at a place last year. We called it “super spreaders” then. It’s like you came in contact with this individual and they contaminated everybody within 30 feet of them. That used to happen, and that’s how this Delta variant is happening. We’re not convinced that the Delta variant hasn’t been with us the entire time. We’re just gonna roll up our sleeves and keep offering the vaccine. We have testing where folks can call the Covid hotline at (828) 733-8273.”
In the meantime, the county manager continues to urge residents to follow the recommended guidelines to limit the virus’s affect on the area population.
“We keep advising people to wash their hands and to keep their distance to within social circles, which I think is huge,” Barrier noted. “If I go outside my social circle, meaning church, family and workplace, I might even put a mask on. As the county commissioners are attending a state conference in a couple of weeks, I might wear a mask because I’m going to be with people from all over the state who aren’t in my regular social circle.
“We met last Tuesday (July 20) as a Covid team. We had only been meeting monthly, but we called an emergency meeting on Tuesday after we heard about the outbreak cases,” Barrier continued. “Summer school has already resumed, and it’s now just a wait-and-see approach, but together we’ll take care of our population, as well as our students and teachers.”
Schools react
Avery County Schools reported a positive case of COVID-19 among its student population during its second session of summer school at Newland Elementary School in a social media post on July 19.“Our commitment is to keep each of you informed of our efforts to maintain the safest learning environments possible. We would like to make you aware that a student in Summer School and Lindamood-Bell Camp at Newland Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. Summer School and Lindamood-Bell students and staff will be quarantined until July 24 and can return to school on July 26,” the release stated. “We are proceeding with the highest level of caution while working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department. Individuals who may have come in contact with this student have been notified by the Avery County Health Department and the administration at Newland Elementary. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system.”
ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman echoed the sentiment of the release, as he ensures that numerous measures are taking place to make the learning environment within the district as safe as possible for students and teachers. According to Brigman, 22 students are attending the summer school second session as of July 26, with 27 students attending Lindamood-Bell Camp.
“We’re still going through the disinfecting and sanitization processes that we did before the school year was out. We’ve disinfected the facilities at Newland as a precautionary measure to make sure everything is safe. The kids returned to school today (July 26) and the kids came in with masks today,” Brigman said. “We’re letting the students and staff members wear masks when appropriate, and we’re just doing everything we can to make sure we can carry on and provide the interventions and address our summer school requirements.”
Following a July 21 media briefing from NC Governor Roy Cooper announcing that state schools are strongly encouraged to require masks for students and staff while indoors following guidance from the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, Brigman noted that Avery County guidance regarding the wearing of face coverings by students and staff will be determined in the coming days prior to the scheduled beginning of the school year on August 16.
“We’re going to meet with the board on Thursday afternoon, July 29, to discuss the governor’s update and the optional approach,” Brigman said. “I had a discussion earlier this month with the board regarding if something comes down the pipe to make it optional what we may do, and the board was in favor of making it parent and student choice. That’s what we’re leaning right now, but we’re going to revisit it later this week. We’re taking precautionary measures and moving ahead as planned as we look forward to the school year ahead. I hope everyone enjoys the few days of summer vacation that remain.”
