NEWLAND — Reaching Avery Ministries is spreading a little love to the community through its first-ever virtual 5k fundraiser, which is being affectionately called the Reaching Avery Ministry Walk of Love.
The 5k will be held throughout the month of May, with proceeds going to help those throughout the community with food insecurity, rent and utility assistance and other services. Registration is currently open and runs until Friday, May 21. The fee to register is $12 and comes with a complementary RAM Walk of Love water bottle.
Participants simply choose a date in May to set out to their favorite park, hiking trail, neighborhood or other location and run, walk or jog to their heart’s content. Participants can also share pictures of themselves, their friends or their family participating in the event with RAM by emailing their pictures to reachingavery.office@gmail.com or sending them to the nonprofit through social media.
Donations can also be made to RAM at the time of registration or at other times during the event. Participants can even get donors to sponsor their walk/run for the organization. Prizes will be awarded to the top three donors, and there will be random door prizes drawn from registration forms. There will also a virtual finale that will take place the week of June 1, in which RAM will share the pics of participants and announce winners on the nonprofit’s social media page.
“The reason we’re calling it the Walk of Love is just because of where our country is, basically. We’re feeling like we need to express kindness and love,” RAM Executive Director Janet Millsaps said.
In years past, RAM has held the Hunger Walk fundraiser, but with social distancing guidelines in place, the virtual 5K allows participants to donate as they wish, as well as to participate in the event at their own time, their own place and their own pace. Millsaps said that all the donations they receive from the event goes directly toward helping the people that RAM assists.
“The thrift store covers all of our overhead, so anything we do like this or any financial donations that come into RAM, we turn around and help families with it, whether it be for purchasing food, heating, fuel, rent or keeping their electricity on,” Millsaps said.
Those interested in participating can register for the virtual 5K by visiting Reaching Avery Ministries at 147 New Vale Road in Newland or by clicking to ramsrack.com.
