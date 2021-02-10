NEWLAND — The folks over at Radio Shack in Newland are letting the community in on a little secret, and while secrets are not usually designated for the front pages of newspapers, this secret is out for a good cause.
For Valentine’s Day, the employees of the local electronics store have been raising funds for a fellow associate whose family has been enduring enduring some financial stress. The associate has a four-year-old son who has been fighting against cancer on his lower optic nerve. The funds being raised will go toward medical bills, food, travel, lodging and other expenses to help the family during this difficult time.
In order to support the family, people can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Valentine’s Day gift basket worth $100. Each ticket costs $5 apiece, and more than one can be bought for a higher chance of winning. Additional donations can be made by visiting Radio Shack in Newland at 520 Pineola Street. Those interested in the raffle have until Friday, Feb. 12, to purchase a ticket. However, the staff at Radio Shack noted that they would accept a donation for the family at any time.
Dakota Harmon, who is a store associate, says that he and his coworkers helped come up with the idea of a fundraising effort to help the family with some of the financial costs related to the treatment.
“(The boy) has a tumor, and they’re trying to get rid of it early because it’s sitting on his optic nerve, and he’s losing his sight. That’s the biggest thing. When they go down [to Charlotte for treatment], they have to stay one night or two nights, and they have to pay for the hotel out of pocket. So that’s what this is for, to hopefully help out any way we can,” Harmon said.
The employee whom the store is raising money for is Bret Lehmons, who is the store’s cell phone representative, and his son’s name is Carter. According to store owner Doug Gragg, doctors have already completed the surgery and the family has to travel back and forth been Charlotte regularly for cancer treatment. While the Ronald McDonald House does house families who are staying over for surgery, they tend to be unable to stay at the house for multiple nights.
“We’re friends, and he’s a good rep and we see him every week, so we kind of know about his life, and he shares that with us,” Gragg said. “He doesn’t know about the raffle, so we hide the basket and the donation box. So [this week], we’re going to surprise him and give him some funds he can use for gas and food and a room,” Gragg said.
Store associate Karen Salazar was one of the employees who helped come up with the idea, and she hopes people will come by the store to help support the family.
“We wanted to do it before Christmas, but we didn’t how to do it. With Valentine’s Day coming up, we decided to do this and hopefully get people to participate. Then we purchased all of the stuff for the basket, so people could actually know what they were going to win. All of us pretty much came up with the idea,” Salazar said.
