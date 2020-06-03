NEWLAND — A group of approximately two dozen protesters exercised their First Amendment rights, assembling around the Newland Town Square on Wednesday, June 3, expressing disapproval of the death last week of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minn.
The group, representing a cross section of generations ranging from teens to middle-age adults, made multiple circuits around the Square hoisting signs reading "Silence is Violence," "I Can't Breathe," "Black Lives Matter," and "No Justice No Peace" while chanting phrases including "We all breathe the same," "End police brutality," and "Liberty and justice for all."
The demonstration was held peacefully, as the Avery County Sheriff's Office provided logistical support in blocking roadways to protect protesters and afford an opportunity to safely let their voices be heard.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye explained that his office had been made aware of the planned protest through social media and reached out to those posting the information, having multiple conversations with the group prior to the event.
"We expressed to the group that we would help protect them and make sure that no one would cause them any problems, and in turn, we wanted to make sure that they didn't cause any problems. As long as there was no violence or property damage or disruption of traffic, we would handle the rest," Frye said.
The march at the Square, according to the sheriff, was an audible from the group's original plan slated to originate at the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Pineola and Linville streets, but Frye explained that the change of venue was amicably received by all involved.
"Originally (the protesters) wanted to begin at CVS, but in working with them we asked if they would be willing to march around the Square in order to provide them a safe place to voice their concerns," Frye said.
Following the march, the group gathered at the gazebo in the center of the Square to further honor Floyd and others who have lost their lives as a result of excessive police force. The group read off names of victims, including Floyd, lit a bevy of candles and held a moment of silence lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds, the approximate length of time that Floyd was pressed on the neck while detained on the ground last week by the knee of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin and three additional officers on the scene at the time are facing charges in connection with the incident, as the event has sparked protests marked by peaceful demonstrations in many cases, but also incidents of violence occurring across the nation and world.
"If there's a group that's any more upset over the incident that happened other than African Americans, it's police officers who have built their entire careers and used their years of services working to build and forge those bonds of communication and trust," Frye explained.
Protesters openly welcomed the opportunity to share sentiments of pursuing justice and equal treatment for all, as well as their personal reasons for their passionate support of the movement.
The following statements were expressed by a number of individuals who marched:
"I have a lot of friends who are people of color, and a lot of them are my best friends I've known all my life. Seeing innocent people, unarmed, 12-year-old boys being murdered with unnecessary force breaks me. I'm scared that one day I'm going to have to attend one of my friends' funerals or one of my friends will go offline and I'll never hear from them again." - Marcie Trice
"I have a lot of family members and friends who are people of color, and it really hurts to see people, unarmed people, harmed for no reason, just for standing for what they think is right. I'm so terrified for not just the lives of my friends and family, but for the lives of people all over the world." - Hannah Scott
"I'm here because nobody talks about this until this huge thing blows up. The fact is that every single day, black Americans are being murdered unjustly. White people are able to sell CDs, walk home, and not be in fear of whether they're going to be arrested or murdered for nothing. African Americans have been trying to stand up for themselves for years, hundreds of years... and it's our job to stand up for the people who need help standing up for themselves. We all bleed the same blood and we should all be equal." - Lindsey Ingram
"I grew up here, and I now live in Charlotte. My husband is a Dream Act kid and has lived in America his entire life. I have been pulled over driving at night more times in Avery County than I have ever been in Charlotte. I've had officers get him out of the car and tell him his citizenship isn't valid. Black people are targeted more so than Hispanics, but that's not just it. If you're not white, you're not anything, apparently. So we're here making a stand saying this isn't right, because it's not just Charlotte, it's not just New York, it's not just Minneapolis, it happens everywhere. And if towns like this can make a change, that's what needs to happen." -Cassidy Hughes
"This is probably the most important thing I have done, or ever will do, in my life: being part of something that changes something. You can't just sit by and watch bad things happen to unarmed people who can't help the color of their skin. It doesn't make sense to me. I grew up being told that black people are awful, but also told to be terrified of police, which to this day I still am terrified of police. But I do not believe black people are awful. Black people are people, human beings, who breathe and bleed and sleep and eat, who work and do everything anyone else does, and there's no difference other than the color of our skin. Nothing else matters more in the world to me right now than equality for everyone." - Lauren Ward
"I used to be a commissioned officer with the State of Tennessee, and I'm here because I believe that there are systemic things that need to change." - Jenny Kilgore
The protest served as an opportunity for voices and communication to be freely shared, with Sheriff Frye noting that such dialogue plays a key role in affecting lasting change in society.
"They've done an awesome job voicing their concerns and I love it. I love the fact that most of them are young people, and for them to be involved in expressing their First Amendment rights is what we wear our badge for, in order to protect and defend the Constitution, regardless of whether it's something we agree with or disagree with," Frye said. "They have been a great group and it is a great testament that they have the ability to do this and express their concerns. Young people wanting to change the world, that's a good thing."
