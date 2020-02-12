NEWLAND — The 2020 election gets under way in February with the voter registration deadline on Feb. 7 and one-stop early voting for the primaries beginning Thursday, Feb. 13.
The 2020 North Carolina primaries are semi-closed, meaning that the state’s political parties can limit who can participate outside of their party’s own members. According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, unaffiliated voters have a choice to vote in North Carolina’s Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries, but not for the Green or Constitutional parties, as decided by each party’s state leadership.
After the voter registration deadline, the one-stop early voting sites at the Avery County Courthouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 13 through Feb. 29. Voting hours at the Avery Board of Elections are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, and from Monday through Friday, Feb. 17-21, and Feb. 24-28. The only Saturday early voting opportunity will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
In the 2020 primaries, a previously enacted “voter ID” law will not be in effect. A state law that would have required voters to show photo identification in order to receive a ballot was blocked by a judge in late 2019. The case is currently ongoing.
Voters who did not register in the county by the Feb. 7 deadline may register and vote during one-stop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence.
During the primary election on March 3, one Avery County precinct has relocated, according to Caleb Hogan with the Avery County Board of Elections. Voters in the Plumtree precinct who previously voted at Riverside Elementary School will now vote at the Plumtree Presbyterian Church.
Hogan also added that on primary election day March 3, voters will not be able to vote at the county board of elections, but instead must vote at their designated precinct.
The Constitutional, Green and Libertarian party ballots each only have one race on their ballot, for president. The Democratic and Republican primary ballots have more races on their ballots, including U.S. Senate, N.C. governor and many more.
Hogan added that voters 17 years of age who turn 18 prior to the General Election in November are permitted to vote in the March primary election for all races with the exception of the local board of education race, which is determined in March during the primary election.
The 2020 N.C. Primary takes place on Tuesday, March 3. Polls across Avery County will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
