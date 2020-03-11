WASHINGTON, D.C. — Outgoing North Carolina District 11 Congressman Mark Meadows will not be spending any spare time in a rocking chair enjoying retirement when his current term of service expires.
Instead Meadows, who represented Avery County in Congress following the redrawing of districts that coincided with the 2012 election cycle, and may have again represented the county following the most recent round of redistricting had he opted to run for and succeed in a reelection bid this fall, was tapped by President Donald Trump on Friday, March 6, to serve as the next White House Chief of Staff, succeeding acting Chief of Staff Nick Mulvaney, who is being reassigned as the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.
“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” President Trump announced via Twitter. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.”
Meadows was first elected to Congress in 2012, representing Avery County for a four-year term until the county was redrawn out of District 11 and moved into District 5 due to a redistricting order by federal courts in February 2016.
Meadows was integral in the formation of the House Freedom Caucus in 2015, serving as its chairman from November 2016 until Oct. 1, 2019, and announced in December that he was retiring and would not seek re-election to Congress.
“For everything there is a season. After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I’m announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term,” Meadows said in a statement announcing his retirement. “My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning.”
Meadows will serve as the fourth White House Chief of Staff in the 38-month tenure of the Trump Administration.
“This President and his administration have a long list of incredible victories they’ve delivered to the country during this first term, with the best yet to come... I look forward to helping build on that success and staying in the fight for the forgotten men and women of America,” Meadows said in a statement following the President’s announcement. “I want to thank the people of western North Carolina. Serving you in Congress has been the honor of my life. It may be in a different role, but I’ll continue working every day to deliver results for you — and main street Americans all over the country — in the months and years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.