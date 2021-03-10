SPRUCE PINE — PRC is on pace to become the largest employer in Mitchell County, as it expands its operation to hire 1,000 employees over the next 18 months due to its recent contract with Amazon to be the online retailer’s largest third-party handler of returned products in the state.
PRC President and CEO Matias Perel says that as the company continues to expand, it is looking to hire potential employees from the surrounding region.
“Right now we are hiring 1,000 in the next 18 months. We are on track to become the largest employer in Mitchell County, although we are hiring from Mitchell, Avery, Watauga, McDowell and Buncombe counties to start with. We are also attracting people from San Francisco, Florida and all over the country,” Perel said.
PRC, also known as Product Remanufacturing Centers, specializes in the remanufacturing of defective products. The company works with a variety of manufactures to troubleshoot malfunctioning consumer goods, such as large appliances. Once these products arrive to PRC’s plant, associates then disassemble the product down to the last screw in order to find the issue. Once the problem is resolved, the products are reassembled and often repaired with new parts and an improved design.
“We give products a second life through remanufacturing, which reduces waste and protects the environment. Every day we come to work, we are making the planet a better place,” Perel said.
The company’s current growth comes as a result of its 15-year partnership with Amazon. Recently, the company began processing the returns for Amazon, which has led to a dramatic growth in the company due the volume of returned products that are now coming through the facility.
“That’s the reason why we’re hiring so many people, because our volume increased significantly from only doing repairs to also doing returns processing,” Perel said. “It was a natural, organic transition. We were awarded by getting more business thanks to the hard we have done.”
Regionally, Amazon is also expanding its operations into east Tennessee through the construction of a $200 million distribution center that will create 800 jobs. The distribution center will be located in Alcoa, Tenn., just south of Knoxville, and is expected to open in 2022. Amazon’s growth comes after a year in which shares in the company’s stock increased by 63.3 percent over the past year, largely due to the online retailer’s ability to provide its services during the pandemic.
PRC began in 1996 and was founded by Arthur Krantz, who developed an innovative method of recycling that would prevent returned consumer products from piling up in America’s landfills. In 2019, Krantz’s son-in-law, Matias Perel, took over as CEO, while Krantz stepped back from his role and now sits on the company’s board.
The company is hiring for a variety roles at its facility, from entry-level jobs to more specialized and advanced positions, and in-house job fairs are hosted every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The company offers a full benefits package, and training is provided. The company’s pay scale begins at $12 per hour, and it is also looking to open up positions for second and third shifts in the coming months.
Positions include returns processing associates, production line associates, testers, cleaners, packers, technicians, forklift drives, receiving and shipping associates and higher-level positions like data analysts and human resources executives. To see the full list of available careers at PRC, click to careers.prcind.com.
