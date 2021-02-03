NEWLAND — On Saturday, Jan. 30, members of Emmanuel Baptist Church and the community at large gathered in the Newland Town Square in solidarity and prayer for the victims of abortion, including those who have been aborted as well as mothers who made their decision for one reason or another.
In previous years, local churches around Avery County have assembled on the streets of Washington, D.C. as part of the annual March for Life, a political movement formed in January 1974 in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in all 50 states. However, the march was canceled this year due to the pandemic, as well as the heightened security presence in Washington.
Since Roe v. Wade, the March for Life has taken place each January, and countless organizations have been formed across the nation to reach out to women who have faced a difficult circumstance. One such organization is Anne Ministries, which is led by Chastity Anne Ogburn. During the Newland event, Ogburn spoke to the crowd of two to three dozen individuals in attendance about her experience and the work she performs.
“Anne Ministries is an advocate for the unborn, but we also reach out to those women who have had abortions. We have Bible studies that are offered and everything is confidential. We reach out to women and let them know there is forgiveness, and it is found in Jesus Christ. There is healing. There is hope for those who have experienced abortion,” Ogburn said. “We also reach out to those who have had lost from miscarriage or stillbirth.”
Ogburn began Anne Ministries in September 2018 to minister to those women who have gone through a similar experience as herself. By the time she was 17, Ogburn had two abortions. She says that for years her decisions brought her guilt and shame until she came to accept Christ into her life in 1997, which allowed her to begin the healing process. Her faith in God also helped her get through a difficult period after she experienced a miscarriage.
As part of her ministry, Ogburn offers three Bible studies, “Forgiven and Set Free,” “Healing a Father’s Heart” and “Anchored,” all of which are meant to initiate the healing process for those who have experienced the loss of a child, whether it be through abortion, miscarriage or stillbirth. She provides outreach to men and fathers who have lost a child from abortion.
“We are here just to be a light in a dark world,” Ogburn said.
The previous Sunday, Pastor Joe Ingham of Emmanuel Baptist Church preached a sermon laying out a few Biblical reasons to be pro-life, and at the weekend gathering he shared a piece of his lesson with the marchers in attendance.
“I’m pro-life Biblically, because I believe all life comes from God. In Genesis chapter two, [the Bible] says He formed man and breathed the breath of life and man became a living a soul. I believe when a child is formed, they become a living soul,” Ingham said. “I think all Christians should be pro-life, because life comes from God. It is not ours to determine when life begins or when life ends. God already determined that when he formed us.”
After the marchers braved the cold and silently completed a lap around the Square, they returned to the gazebo in the center of Newland. During the event, pastor and WECR-AM radio station manager Phillip Greene also offered up a prayer for people’s hearts to change on the matter of abortion.
“Lord, I pray that You will bring Your forgiveness to us today, that we will stand in the gap for those who have no voices today, that we would do what You called us to and that is to be beacons of light for Your community. We ask for Your blessing on what’s taking place and that hearts will change in this country, that hearts will change in the world and that we will see the light for what Your creation is,” Greene said.
For those who would like to get in touch with Anne Ministries for services and outreach, the ministry can be contacted by calling (919) 499-3083 or by emailing hisgracecoversall2020@gmail.com. Emmanuel Baptist Church is located at 933 Millers Gap Highway in Newland and can be contacted by calling (828) 733-2806.
