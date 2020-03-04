NEWLAND — The beginning stages for a new community building to be constructed next to the agriculture extension office are moving ahead.
Avery County has partnered with Boomerang Design and will begin taking bids for the project on March 5. While there are several firms in the running to be awarded the contract, the county is not able to say who those companies are at this time. The project is expected to break ground by April 1.
The new community building will be attached to the recently constructed agricultural extension office, which extension agents moved into in August of last year. According to county officials, the building will hold a capacity of 200 to 280 people and include an indoor and outdoor stage.
“It’s going to be an auditorium-type community center,” said Agricultural Extension Agent Bill Hoffman. “We’ve been needing it for a while. A couple of meetings I’ve had in my program, I’ve had to use buildings around the county. We think it will be used quite a bit for events.”
The building is expected to be completed by August in time for the county fair, barring any setbacks during the construction process. County Manager Phillip Barrier expects the building to be used for a variety of civic and economic purposes, including trade shows, bluegrass festivals, gun and knife shows and community meetings.
“It’s going to be very exciting,” Barrier said. “It’s something the commissioners recognize that we strongly need, as well as the citizens. We’ve a had a lot of great citizen feedback on the project. It’s going to be built for the people, and we hope it’s going to be used a lot.”
The Avery County Board of Commissioners are expected to hold a special meeting after bids are awarded to an engineering firm. Public feedback on the project is welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.