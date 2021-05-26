HIGH COUNTRY — Kappa Vasgaard, a 15-year resident of Banner Elk, is bringing her extensive hospitality experience to the outdoors with her new business venture Pisgah Picnics, where one-of-a-kind, full-service dining meets picturesque mountain settings.
Currently, Pisgah Picnics is hosting the Calloway picnic at the Valle Crucis Park, where a luxury tent, complete with amenities such as comfy pillows, sheepskin rugs, vintage games, a bluetooth speaker and a typewriter to “Thoreau” oneself into nature.
To top it off, those enjoying the outdoor setting will also have the Best of the Blue Ridge, a basket filled with locally sourced food, at their disposal. The basket includes charcuterie board, smoked sausages, cheeses and bread. Guests also have the option to choose from locally crafted sandwiches, as well as mocktails (in guidance with park regulations).
Pisgah Picnics, Vasgaard says, is the next progression in her family’s decades-long vision to provide unique outdoor opportunities to individuals and families visiting, or living in, the High Country. Vasgaard’s aunt and uncle are April and Greg Barrow, the owners of Edge of the World in Banner Elk, which according to Vasgaard was the first snowboard shop to open on the East Coast.
“They were pretty radical for the outdoor industry,” Vasgaard said. “They were basically doing the first picnics in the area, because they would take rafting trips, and April would serve her famous fried chicken. They would create this whole experience, and there are people who have been going rafting with them every year for the past 20 years because it’s such an experience.”
Vasgaard herself cultivated her own appreciation of the hospitality and culinary industry through her position at the Gamekeeper, a four-diamond restaurant in Boone, where she worked as the maitre d', or the “hostess with the mostest.”
“When I was there I wanted to make sure that I was curating a once-in-a-lifetime experience for people, making sure they had all the touches done. I wanted to bring that together with my love of the outdoors,” Vasgaard said. “This was kind of the perfect blending of both of those loves. So I’m curating luxury picnics and gearing this toward people who are from out of town and don’t know anything about the area. I’m placing them in beautiful locations outdoors that is going to reconnect them with nature.”
Vasgaard’s vision for the business is to be able to set up at various locations across the High Country, whether it be at the entrance of trailheads or potentially in proximity to popular destinations like the Linville Gorge. Vasgaard is even offering a service where hikers can rent packs from her filled with local foods, beverages and a picnic blanket for hikers to take with them into their excursions to enjoy.
Bridal parties will also be able to become acquainted the intimate glamping, or glamourous camping, setting for tea parties, bridal showers, photo opportunities or for intimate escapes. The multitude of offerings that Vasgaard has prepared with Pisgah Picnics is meant to offer unforgettable experiences, while also keeping the stewardship of the surrounding nature in mind.
“I’m hoping to really be a good steward of the land. I practice ‘leave no trace,’ and so I really want to be able to introduce people from out of town with these outdoor settings. This will be a business conscious of our footprint,” Vasgaard said.
For more information on Pisgah Picnics, or to book your next outdoor experience, click to pisgahpicnics.com. Pisgah Picnics can also be reached by emailing pisgahpicnics@gmail.com or by calling (828) 260-6239.
